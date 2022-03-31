JV Mustangs win track meet

ANDERSON -- The McDonald County junior varsity track teams each finished first on Thursday, March 24, in the Ebenee Munoz Memorial Stampede at McDonald County High School.

Junior varsity boys

McDonald County scored 254 points to win the junior varsity meet, while Monett was second at 57 and Washburn Southwest was third at 16.

Ivan Serva took first place in the javelin at 27.15, while Cole Thomas threw at 22.85 and Brendyn Mobley 20.12.

Tucker Dill took second place in the long jump at 4.09, while Christian Razo was third at 3.85 and Alexis Molina-Cruz fifth at 3.55.

Hasler Lopez Vasquez placed first in the triple jump at 8.86.

McDonald County had eight of the nine placers in the shot put as Serna was first at 10.83, followed in second by Angel Mendoza-Martinez at 10.12, Levi Neale third at 10.05, Miguel Melendez Cassiano fifth at 8.64, Cole Thomas sixth at 8.64, Jarrett McCool seventh at 8.23, Cory Tuttle eighth at 7.89 and Adria Diojayke Diopulos ninth at 6.26.

Serna took first place in the discus at 28.91, while Melendez Cassiano was second at 27.26, McCool third at 24.71, Walter Geeding fifth 21.20, Tuttle sixth 20.38, Brendyn Mobley seventh 18.90 and Diojayke Diopulos eighth 17.09.

In the 4x800-meter relay, the team of Caleb Garvin, Cory Eastburn, Christian Ramirez and Christian Howerton took first place at 10:56.65.

Ricky Wright placed first in the 100-meter dash at 13.35, while Malosi Sosef was third at 14.64.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Christian Razo, Tony Rang, Dominic Cervantes and Yeison Lopez Duenas placed first at 1:52.48.

Garvin finished first in the 1,600-meter run at 5:55.29.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Lopez Vasquez, Antwone Dean Esiel Sosef and John Clemons placed first at 52.61.

Cervantes placed first in the 400-meter dash at 59.37, while Lopez Duenas was third at 1:01.40, Christian Ramirez fourth at 1:04.77 and Molina-Cruz fifth at 1:06.81.

Clemons placed first in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.91, while Dean Esiel was second at 52.85 and Wright third at 53.20.

Cory Eastburn placed first in the 800-meter run at 3:01.14.

Lopez Vasquez placed first in the 200-meter dash at 27.48, while Dill was second at 28.21 and Molina-Cruz third at 29.86.

Christian Howerton placed first in the 3,200-meter run at 13:04.93.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Dill, Razo, Lopez Duenas and Dominic Cervantes placed first at 4:14.77.

Junior varsity girls

McDonald County scored 177 points to take first place in the junior varsity girls' meet, while Cassville was second with 70, Washburn Southwest 33 and Monett 10.

Anissa Ramirez placed first in the javelin at 24.09, while Malia Diaz was third at 18.88, Terryn Torrez fourth at 18.66 and Shylynn Deering fifth at 13.95.

Torrez placed first in the shot put at 7.13, with Diaz in second at 6.64, Deering third at 6.17, Laney Bice fifth at 6.12, Mykinley Bice sixth at 5.90 and Yamieth Flores Estrada ninth at 5.12.

Diaz placed first in the discus at 17.34, while McKinley Bice was second at 17.15, Deering fifth at 11.25, Flores Estrada seventh at 11.04 and Laney Bice eighth at 10.72.

Kyla Moore took first place in the pole vault at 1.67.

Ashlynn Bryson finished third in the 100-meter dash at 17.12, while Mary Kelley was fifth at 19.25.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Moore, Ramirez, Yarecci Quintero and Shaelyn Largent placed second with a time of 2:18.06.

Paige Owens finished first in the 1,600-meter run at 7:59.57.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Jacqueline Joaquin, Moore, Quintero and Largent took second at 1:03.57.

Ramirez placed first in the 400-meter dash at 1:18.11, while Quintero was second at 1:21.08 and Largent fifth at 1:36.79.

Bryson was first in the 300-meter hurdles at 1:09.96.

Owens placed first in the 800-meter run at 3:27.63.

Ramirez was first in the 200-meter dash at 33.01, while Quintero was second at 33.46, Largent fifth at 36.99, Bryson sixth at 37.15, Joaquin eighth at 37.41 and Kelley 11th at 41.73.