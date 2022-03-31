Hoover To Coach MCHS Boys Golf





The McDonald County boys' golf team is under new leadership for the spring as football coach Kellen Hoover steps in as head coach.

"I'm really excited," Hoover said. "It's something new. Even though I've played a lot of golf and coached a wide range of sports, it's still something that's a little bit new but it's exciting. I can definitely tell things in myself growing as a golf coach. Golf's a hard game to teach because it's such a mental game and you have to overcome those negative thoughts that come into your mind. We've really tried to make sure we're moving on to the next shot and putting the best swing on the golf ball and try and get more consistent."

The Mustangs don't have any seniors and return only one player that saw action last spring.

"A few guys, this is their first time playing a significant amount of golf," Hoover said. "You can see improvement every day. With golf, it sometimes only takes one shot to bring it all together. One, two or three shots on whether that ball was around the green, and hitting the ball solid. We've been seeing those things happen and shots have been getting more consistent."

The Mustangs' first two tournaments of the season were not played because of the weather. McDonald County is supposed to open its season Thursday at Nevada.

Houston Porter, a sophomore, is the lone player who received varsity playing time last year.

"He's just a guy who you can see getting better all the time," Hoover said. "His strength is his short game.

Eli Jordan and Jordan Saylor are the only juniors on the team.

"Eli is one who, when he really hits the ball solid, it goes a long way," Hoover said. "He's taken a lot of steps in early practice to get more consistent in ball striking.

"Jordan Saylor is a junior also, another kid who is strong and can generate some clubhead speed. He's really taken a lot of strides here early as we've worked on a few things here and there, tinkered some things. We're trying to get better on green."

Sophomore Cayden Wolf and freshman Rhett Keaton complete the roster.

"Both of those guys are eager to be coached and eager to get better," Hoover said. "With those guys, you can see the light bulb come on at times. You can see them figuring things out."

McDonald County High School Boys Golf

DATE^LEVEL^OPPONENT^TIME^Location

March 31^Varsity^Nevada^3:30 p.m.^Nevada

April 7^Varsity^Cassville Wildcat Invit.^9 a.m.^Cassville Golf Club

April 13^JV^Big 8 JV Tournament^9 a.m.^Monett Golf Club

April 14^Varsity^Aurora Invitational^9 a.m.^Honey Creek Golf Club

April 18^Varsity^Carthage Tournament^8:30 a.m.^Carthage Golf Club

April 20^JV^Aurora JV Tournament^9 a.m.^Honey Creek Golf Club

April 25^Varsity^Bird-Dog Invitational^9 a.m.^Briarbrook

May 2^Varsity^Big 8 Championship^9 a.m.^Reeds Spring

May 5^Varsity^Nevada^3:30 p.m.^Nevada

May 9^Varsity^District Tournament^TBA^TBA

May 16-17^Varsity^MSHSAA Championships^TBA^TBA



