Helm Rises To Occasion

ANDERSON -- Levi Helm and the McDonald County baseball team opened up the program's new artificial turf field in grand fashion Saturday morning.

Helm pitched six scoreless innings and blasted a solo home run as the Mustangs defeated Carl Junction, 2-0, in the first game on the new surface.

"We came out and we were just ready to play on the new field," said Helm, who scattered four hits, struck out seven and didn't walk a batter. "We've been waiting for it, and the community helped us out a lot getting this field ready for us."

Helm blew through the Bulldogs in the first inning with two strikeouts.

He allowed two hits and hit a batter to load the bases with one out in the second inning, but he struck out the final two batters to get out of the inning with no runs scored.

Helm then worked two straight 1-2-3 innings in the third and fourth.

"I was just trying to throw the ball over the plate and let the defense work for me because they played really good behind me," Helm said. "I got the curveball working early and keeping hitters off balance. Like I said, I just let my defense work behind me and trust them."

Meanwhile, the Mustangs' offense broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning. Cole Martin smacked a one-out double to left-center field. He scored when the next batter, Weston Gordon, singled up the middle for a 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs got two runners on with two outs in the fifth, but Helm again got a strikeout to get out of a jam.

He pitched a perfect sixth inning with another punchout.

"He threw really really well," said McDonald County coach Kevin Burgi. "Honestly, we knew Helm was going to throw around 75 pitches. If you had told me he was going to get into the sixth inning on that, I would have said that's pretty good. He had great command of his stuff, getting the ball over the plate.

Helm then helped himself at the plate, leading off the bottom of the sixth inning. Helm smoked a rocket over the left-field fence off Bulldogs starter Shane Diskin to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.

"He had really, really good at-bats all day," Burgi said of Helm. "I was kind of waiting for him to find the barrel. He was able to get the bat head through, and he hit the thing a long way."

Helm said he hit Diskin's inside curveball.

"It was nice for sure," Helm said. "I was just trying to get on base. It was only a one-run game and I knew that wasn't going to win it. I just stepped up to the plate and knew I had to do a job and get on base."

Weston Gordon pitched a scoreless seventh inning to record the save.

The Bulldogs got a lead-off single before Gordon retired the next two batters for two outs. Arlen Wakefield reached on a bunt single, but a base running error led to the Mustangs getting the final out at second base and holding on for the 2-0 win.

Overall, the Mustangs were limited to just five hits, with Isaac Behm leading the way with two. Martin, Gordon and Helm each had one hit.

"That was really fun," Burgi said of getting the win. "Getting all the old coaches and players out to start it and it's just awesome. It's a great day to open the field. It's been a cool day."

Prior to the game, the Mustangs held an opening ceremony featuring MCHS baseball alumni and two ceremonial first pitches by McDonald County School District Superintendent Mark Stanton and longtime former baseball coach Lee Smith.

"We've only had four coaches in this program," Burgi said. "I think it's been around [since] 1974. It's really cool when they get on the field. It's really special. You can't be more grateful for our school board. I could start naming guys and I'm going to leave somebody off that helped us."

McDonald County 4, Camdenton 3

Cross Dowd scored the winning run on Tucker Walters' double in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Mustangs picked up their second victory on the day Saturday afternoon.

With the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Dowd forced a full count and drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a wild pitch.

Walters then doubled to left-center field for the game-winner.

It was the end of a back-and-forth game.

Camdenton scored the game's first run in the third, but the Mustangs answered with two in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Camdenton scored single runs in the sixth and seventh to force extra innings.

McDonald County finished with nine hits, led by a three-hit performance from Walters. Isaac Behm had two hits, a run and RBI, while Weston Gordon also had two hits.

Helm had a hit and scored a run, while Colton Ruddick also had a hit.

Gordon pitched five innings with two hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Ruddick pitched an inning of relief, while Behm had two innings pitched with four strikeouts and got the win.

Kade Durnin led Camdenton with two hits and two RBIs, including a home run.

McDonald County 5, Shiloh Christian 2

The Mustangs won their sixth straight on Monday, March 28, with a victory at Shiloh Christian in Springdale, Ark.

McDonald County scored a run in the top of the first inning and two more in the third to take a 3-0 lead. The Mustangs went up 4-0 in the fifth. The Saints answered with two runs in the fifth, but the Mustangs scored another run in the seventh to set the final score.

Isaac Behm and Fisher Sanny each had two hits and an RBI for the Mustangs, while Desytn Dowd had a hit and two RBIs. Weston Gordon had a hit and scored two runs, while Levi Helm and Cross Dowd each had a hit and scored a run. Rylan Armstrong also scored a run.

Behm got the win on the mound, scattering five hits over six innings with four strikeouts.

Cross Dowd struck out the side in the seventh to record the save.

McDonald County 5, Carthage 3

McDonald County rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win at Carthage on Thursday, March 24.

The Mustangs trailed 3-0 going into the fifth inning but scored three times to tie the game. They added two more in the seventh for the winning edge.

Six Mustangs had base hits in Cole Martin, Weston Gordon, Levi Helm, Isaac Behm, Cross Dowd and Tucker Walters. Gordon, Helm, Behn and Destyn Dowd each had RBIs, while Martin, Gordon, Helm, Behm and Jack Parnell all scored runs.

Helm pitched three innings with three strikeouts, while Cross Dowd pitched 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. Gordon pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and got the win with three strikeouts.

GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County senior Levi Helm fires a pitch against Carl Junction during the inaugural game on the new artificial turf baseball field at McDonald County High School. Helm pitched six scoreless innings and hit a solo home run in the Mustangs' 2-0 win.

