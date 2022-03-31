Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Tiny M. Lucht vs. Brian J. Lucht. Dissolution.

Monica Meador vs. John T. Meador. Dissolution.

Margaret M. McGonigal vs. Benjamin H. McGonigal. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Alexandria P. Arguello-Webster. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Randell L. Dutton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person.

John B. McLeod. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Juan C. Ramirez-Tapla. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Terry M. Carman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Hunter A. Potter. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Terry M. Carman. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Francisco Cerda Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Damian de Santiago Zaragoza. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Zach M. Fisher. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Victoria E. Galligani. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Jaret R. Laney. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

David D. Houts. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

State of Missouri:

Alexandria P. Arguello-Webster. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Season Leem. DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Issac Downum. Littering.

Randell L. Dutton. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Addison M. Mick. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Blakely J. Bagley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Montana T. Fogarty. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jeffrey Carl Lauderdale. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Quinton R. Stanley. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Andrew E. Rhine. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cynthia A. Boydston. Property damage.

Felonies:

Matthew Lee Lakey. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Ani Anison. Arson.

Juan F. Melendez. Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Andrew C. Droptiny. DWI -- alcohol.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Health System vs. Michelle R. Barker et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Tammy Cosper et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Chelcie Francisco. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Kathryn E. Gardner. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC vs. Kendra Kellerhals. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Austin Lane Byrd. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Anderson E. Casco Gomez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Preston Dean Moss Farmer. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guity plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jeffrey Carl Lauderdale. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Felonies:

Travis R. Buchele. Property damage, burglary and theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Seven years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Credit for time served.

Jeffrey A. Howard. Theft/stealing. Alford plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections.