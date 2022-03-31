This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 13

Robert Ray Matthews, 40, no address given, burglary and theft/stealing

Sharman Anna Zimmerman, 51, Anderson, Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

March 15

Ani Ankson, 22, Anderson, arson

Matthew Lee Lakey, 18, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Timothy Spencer, 49, Southwest City, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

March 16

Mark Jason Branstetter, 40, Anderson, terrorist threat

Tara Cathryn Land, 38, Bentonville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

March 17

Chatwin Tell Earnest, 42, Bentonville, Ark., receiving stolen property

Adam Grant Gustafson, 38, Joplin, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing

Rodney Guy O'Brien, 41, Joplin, probation violation

March 18

David L. Lewis, 60, Pine Bluff, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Juan Francisco Melendez, 44, Southwest City, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Matthew Jerry Seay, 36, Carthage, non-support

Billy Shane Testerman, 27, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

March 19

Jessica Jo Walrath, 26, Pineville, passing bad check

Sharman Anna Zimmerman, 51, Anderson, assault