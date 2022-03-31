This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
March 13
Robert Ray Matthews, 40, no address given, burglary and theft/stealing
Sharman Anna Zimmerman, 51, Anderson, Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
March 15
Ani Ankson, 22, Anderson, arson
Matthew Lee Lakey, 18, Pineville, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Timothy Spencer, 49, Southwest City, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
March 16
Mark Jason Branstetter, 40, Anderson, terrorist threat
Tara Cathryn Land, 38, Bentonville, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
March 17
Chatwin Tell Earnest, 42, Bentonville, Ark., receiving stolen property
Adam Grant Gustafson, 38, Joplin, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing
Rodney Guy O'Brien, 41, Joplin, probation violation
March 18
David L. Lewis, 60, Pine Bluff, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Juan Francisco Melendez, 44, Southwest City, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Matthew Jerry Seay, 36, Carthage, non-support
Billy Shane Testerman, 27, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
March 19
Jessica Jo Walrath, 26, Pineville, passing bad check
Sharman Anna Zimmerman, 51, Anderson, assault