Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Alps Honored For Years Of Service

March 31, 2022 at 7:00 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO Pineville Mayor Gregg Sweeten, right, presents Pineville South Ward Alderman Shirley "Sam" Alps with an award for her six years of service on the board of aldermen at the board's meeting on March 22. She is retiring, and her last meeting will be the first April meeting. Following the meeting, cake and punch were served.

Pineville Mayor Gregg Sweeten (right) presents Pineville South Ward Alderman Shirley "Sam" Alps with an award for her six years of service on the board of aldermen at the board's meeting on March 22. She is retiring, and her last meeting will be the first April meeting. Following the meeting, cake and punch were served.

Print Headline: Alps Honored For Years Of Service

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

El Dorado tops Texarkana for 10th straight win
by News-Times Staff
Parkers Chapel girls win Trojan Relays crown
by News-Times Staff
El Dorado track teams finish second at Magnolia
by News-Times Staff
SouthArk back home for region series
by Jason Avery
El Dorado extends winning streak
by News-Times Staff
ADVERTISEMENT