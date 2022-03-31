Alps Honored For Years Of Service

Pineville Mayor Gregg Sweeten (right) presents Pineville South Ward Alderman Shirley "Sam" Alps with an award for her six years of service on the board of aldermen at the board's meeting on March 22. She is retiring, and her last meeting will be the first April meeting. Following the meeting, cake and punch were served.
Alps Honored For Years Of ServiceMarch 31, 2022 at 7:00 a.m.
