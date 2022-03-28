Streambank stabilization meeting set Tuesday in Noel

NOEL - The public is invited to a meeting to provide input and learn more about a project to stabilize the Elk River streambank and improve sidewalks along Missouri Route 59 in Noel on Tuesday, March 29, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The come-and-go-style meeting is from 4:30-6 p.m., at the River Ranch Resort, 101 River Road, in Noel. No formal presentation is planned. Those who attend may come at any time between 4:30 and 6 p.m. to learn about the project and ask questions.

Those unable to attend the in-person meeting can view exhibits and get additional information by visiting the online public meeting at https://www.modot.org/missouri-route-59-streambank-stabilization-sidewalk-improvements.

The meeting will include a two-week comment period between Monday, March 28, and Monday, April 11. Comments can be made by accessing a comment form at the project webpage at the link above.

Project Information:

· Stabilize streambank along Elk River on Route 59 between Elk River bridge and Butler Creek bridge;

· Add sidewalks and improve pedestrian areas along the same stretch of Route 59;

· Construction to begin in 2023;

· Considering schedule adjustments to avoid work and highway closures between Memorial Day and Labor Day;

· Project completion may extend into winter 2023/2024;

· Estimated total cost: $2.1 million.



