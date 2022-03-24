The Common Cup Offering Hot Lunch Options

Three different languages can be heard at any one time in The Common Cup. It's music to Tony Savage's ears.

He and his wife, Emily, are doing well with their coffee shop venture that also serves as a place for all cultures to meet and visit.

The cozy shop is located on Noel's Main Street and the young, married couple is committed to welcoming all cultures in Noel.

"We hear a lot of languages spoken throughout the day," he said.

Noel is known for its mixing of people from many places. The little riverside town boasts more than 50 different cultures.

The Savages want to bring all people together, to share commonalities and learn from each other.

The couple has hired Deeqo Mohamed, a friend who had repeatedly asked to help in some way. The new hire is a real asset. Mohamed, who is a Somali, helps facilitate a lot of conversations, he said.

"It's really cool to see those interactions."

The coffee shop owners, who offer a variety of coffees, are now experiencing a real upswing because of an expanded menu.

Hot sandwiches and soup options provide locals with a place to grab a warm lunch.

"It's going really well," Savage said. "There was a lull around lunchtime and this was our antidote."

The expanded lunch options have worked well during recent cold, wintry days. So much so, the couple plans to continue with the hot lunch into the spring and foreseeable future.

The local community has frequented the shop since its opening in May of last year.

"We are continually thankful for the town's support."

This summer will bring more tourists to town, who will enjoy the Elk River Rush drink. The ice cream whipped into the drink is extremely popular for locals as well.

"We have a hard time keeping ice cream in the freezer!" Savage said, laughing.

* * *

The shop, located at 319 Main Street in Noel, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Courtesy photo/Special to McDonald County Press Warm soups and sandwiches offered at The Common Cup in Noel have helped locals get through some cold, wintry days. The newly expanded menu is so popular, shop owners, Tony and Emily Savage will continue to offer it for the foreseeable future.

