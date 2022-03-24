SWC Council Gives Nod To Vender Fee Plan

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Circling back to a previous discussion regarding special event licenses in the city, Clerk Krystal Austen provided Southwest City's board of aldermen with suggested guidelines for licensing during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

She recommended that, after council approval, an event coordinator could host up to four special events per year with fees depending on vendor participation. Between one and 20 vendors would cost $50, 21 to 40 vendors would cost $75 and more than 40 vendors would cost $100.

The issued special event license would need to be displayed at all times during the event and the event coordinator would need to provide proof of ownership or written permission from the property owner to host.

Clerk Austen noted that vendor count would be confirmed during the event and price adjustments would be made as needed.

The council voted to approve the proposed guidelines. Clerk Austen will present an ordinance in accordance at a later meeting.

Clerk Austen then approached the council requesting permission to seek a grant for fire department safety equipment in the amount of $120,000. The city would be responsible for 45% -- an amount of $54,000. She noted that funds can be sourced through donations and in-kind labor as well.

The council voted to move forward and hold a public hearing on April 12, during the regular council meeting, in accordance with USDA requirements.

Clerk Austen then inquired about the purchase of a Pitney Bowes postage meter at a cost of $3,939.48. She said this would help her more efficiently mail mass quantity statements such as water bills, tax statements and business license renewals.

It would also create an estimated monthly postage savings of $25 as well as significant time savings.

The council expressed concerns about the lifespan of the purchase and possible maintenance costs before declining the purchase.

Clerk Austen went on to ask that the overall corporate credit card limit be increased overall from $5,000 to $10,000. She explained that, due to the timing of the monthly payment, statement accessibility and council approval, available funds are often limited. This makes unexpected equipment purchases impossible at times.

She pointed out that she has maxed out her allowance multiple times during the ball season for operating expenses.

Clerk Austen went on to say that these issues also cause stress within the ball program as this is an additional strain on top of other, priority purchases such as those for the police and fire departments.

She asked the council to increase her individual credit card limit from $1,500 to a minimum of $3,000 so that she can handle purchasing for the ball program, training and associated expenses being placed on the card. She noted that the other two department heads currently have a spending limit of $5,000 each and she doesn't believe the request to be unreasonable.

After lengthy discussion and numerous propositions, the council voted to issue a debit card for the Summer Ball Program.

Mayor Blake also recommended the city look into purchasing from Dave's Supermarket. He noted it may cost more than big box stores, but it would be worth investing in Main Street.

Old Business

Mayor David Blake noted that he has visited Blankenship Park, viewed the proposed memorial flag pole space, and asked council members to study the area with him prior to the next council meeting.

Blake believes he has located another, more visible, currently unused space, between the main stage and the concession stand.

Alderman Steve Golden suggested council members take this opportunity to brainstorm a location for a basketball court as well.

The council agreed to set the next meeting for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, to allow time for surveying the park.

Clerk Austen reported that she and Director Chloe Lucas have been renovating the concession stand. They hope to have work completed in the coming week.

Clerk Austen then inquired about the future of the triangle flower bed at the intersection of Main Street and Broadway Street following Joyce Morris' retirement from landscaping the space.

The council agreed to advertise for a civic-minded, qualified individual to fill the position.

Each year, $500 is allotted to the project. Any overspending is reimbursed by the city and any surplus funds after purchasing supplies are retained by the landscaper.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to seven medical calls, cleared one traffic hazard, extinguished two grass fires and provided mutual aid to neighboring agencies fighting a structure fire twice.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued six tickets, taken two reports, made two arrests, assisted with one lock-out and provided mutual aid to neighboring agencies four times.

Gow said that, while replacing the battery in Unit 1, he was able to locate a troublesome coolant leak.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department is preparing to mow.

The water department is repairing deficiencies noted in the recent inspection. Clark said he is also in the process of ordering parts for master meters that are not working.

He said he's ordered the parts needed for the UV system at the facility, and pump maintenance is scheduled for April 5.

In other business, the council:

• Heard the final ruling from the Department of Treasury in regards to ARPA funding and how it can be spent. The council agreed to wait for city attorney Bill Weber's official recommendation before moving forward;

• Voted to change the business license and liquor license renewal period to July 1 through July 30 beginning in 2023;

• Refunded Martin Hernandez Jr.'s 2020 personal property tax payment in the amount of $46.67 due to him residing outside of the city limits;

• Voted to close the Judicial Training Fund account at Cornerstone Bank and deposit the funds of $2,865.11 into the Southwest City Judicial Training Fund at the Municipal Court of Pineville, Mo.; and

• Signed and approved bills in the amount of $12,928.17.