School District Holds Bond Issue Meeting

The McDonald County R-1 School District held a public meeting Tuesday night at the high school's performing arts center regarding the proposed bond issue to finance storm shelters at six district schools.

Proposition KIDS (Keep Improving District Safety) will be on the April 5 ballot to propose a $21.5 million bond issue for storm shelters and other district improvements without raising taxes.

Superintendent Mark Stanton said that, as the state's second-largest school district geographically, there are obstacles to finding shelters for everyone, so the school board set a goal some years ago to put shelters at all schools. Already, the high school and a few other schools have shelters, but there are still more schools that need a safe place, he said. Some people have asked why the amount is so high, he said. He said the board has been consistent about paying bonds down early and has created additional bonding capacity, which has led to the ability to create a $21.5 million bond issue.

Media Specialist Ken Schutten addressed the crowd. He said the bond issue would create safety for students, staff and for the community around the campuses. He added the spaces would be fully utilized every day for education.

He reviewed what would be at each school.

Anderson Elementary's shelter would be on the north side of the building and would include a gym and technology spaces.

Anderson Middle School's shelter would be a weight room with a separate classroom located between the existing parking lot and the existing structure, he said.

At Noel Elementary, the shelter would be a gym. He noted the shelters are being planned with the capacity of students and staff in mind and then taking into consideration the surrounding community. Noel Elementary is near downtown and near a housing development, he said. He also added the structure would improve the entry to the building.

Pineville Primary's shelter would be a multipurpose room and special services office. He said this will help with additional space as students are now having PE in the cafeteria.

At Rocky Comfort Elementary, the shelter would be located off the parking lot, and it would be a multipurpose area and future wellness area, he said.

At White Rock Elementary, the shelter would be a gym and classrooms. He added the current gym at White Rock is pretty crowded.

In addition to these items, the bond issue would renovate the nurse's office at Pineville Elementary; make classroom and restroom additions at Southwest City; pave the parking lots at Anderson Elementary, Pineville Elementary, Southwest City Elementary, White Rock Elementary, Mustang Academy and make parking lot improvements at the high school.

Schutten said smaller projects could begin this summer, while larger projects are contingent upon the bidding process and accessibility of sites without interrupting classes.

He also noted taxes will stay the same whether the bond passes or fails.

"If your taxes go up, it is because your property is assessed at a higher valuation," he said.

During a short question and answer session, Galen Manning of Southwest City asked how long it would take to pay off the bond issue.

Schutten said it would depend on how the bond markets fluctuate.

Stanton said bonds can change and, at times, the school district might be able to get a better rate. Some bond issues have been paid off in 20 or 30 years, but the school district does not have those particulars yet, he said.

For more information, Schutten said, go to the district's website, mcdonaldr1.net.