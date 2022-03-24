RELIGION: We Are Called To Walk In The Light

We were greeted by Wayne Holly, who opened our Sunday morning service with prayer at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers were requested for Becky, Don, Debbie, and Clyde. Mrs. McCaine shared thanks and a praise. The business meeting will be held at 7 p.m., and Wednesday night Bible study will begin at 7 p.m.

The children's Sunday school class taught by Terry Lett studied the Ten Commandments, and the adult Sunday school class studied 1 Thessalonians 2:13-20 in the lesson, "Confronted." We are reminded that a person's response to the gospel defines their future. "What are you going to do with Jesus?"

Janet Chaney read Matthew 6 and shared the devotional, "Beyond Worry." While we all worry, it reminded us that "the beginning of anxiety is the end of faith and the beginning of faith is the end of anxiety."

Rick Lett and Tyrel Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory. Karen Gardner led the congregation in singing hymns of faith and shared special praise music.

Filling in at the pulpit for Brother Mark was Trenton Cook, who brought us God's message from 1 John 1-4. John reminds us that we must have faith and confidence in what we read in the Bible and that we are to share that message just as John was compelled to share Christ with others. In John 14:6, Jesus tells us, "I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me."

Trenton reminded us that we must know Christ, proclaim Him and share Him with others just as John did. "We experience Christ through His spirit, church, people, prayer, nature and faith. We should be compelled to invite others to fellowship with Christ. The gospel is for the whole world, not just for who we pick and choose. We can't say 'no' for other people. We will not be accountable for their decision, but we will be accountable for sharing the gospel with them. We don't save people. It's God's salvation, but go preach the gospel."

In 1 John 1:5-10, the scripture tells us that God is light. Trenton referred to Psalm 27:1, Daniel 2:22 and James 1:17 and told us that light is an attribute of God. "He is perfect in every way. He is the light of the world and the light of life. There is darkness and sin in us and we need a Savior to save us. He could condemn us, but He doesn't. He sent His son to save us and He takes on our sin. God's holiness is our only redemption and, because of that, we should be passionate about sharing God's message with others. One of our greatest joys should be seeing others come to church. Pray for the world, but don't miss the opportunity to share God's message with others. Do you know someone you need to pray for and to share the gospel with?"

Trenton reminded us that "To say we have no sin in our life is a lie. We can choose to walk in darkness or in the light by confessing our sins to be forgiven. The hope is in confessing our sin. God doesn't want you to hide your sin. God has the mercy to forgive you because Jesus Christ died for our sins. We will not be sinless in this life on earth, but we can sin less. And when we do, we are still a child of God. We have no license to sin, but because we have been saved, we have God's grace offered to us when we do fail." 1 John 1:9 says, "If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness."

In closing, Trenton read Romans 1:2 and 8:1 and asked, "If you have received the light of Christ, what are you going to do with it? Tell others about the light of Christ."

