OPINION: Pearl and Patience: Long Ago Words Penned To Paper

"Many moons ago I lived. Again, I come. Patience Worth my name. Wait, I would speak with thee. If thou shalt live, then so shall I ... Good friends, let us be merrie." These beautiful words were not written by Patience Worth, but they were her words. The words were penned to paper long ago by Pearl Curran, "The Ghost Writer." Patience, you see, lived and died almost three hundred years before sharing the sentiment with Pearl.

In the year 1883, Thomas Edison built the first electric lighting system with overhead wiring in Roselle, New Jersey, Life magazine began publication in Los Angeles, California, and in Mound City, Illinois, George Pollard and Mary Cordingly became the proud parents of a beautiful baby girl, Pearl Lenore Pollard.

The Pollard family didn't long remain in Mound City. Not long after Pearl's birth, the family moved to Texas and, sometime later, they found a home in St. Louis, Missouri. It was there in that city on the banks of the Mississippi River that Pearl would spend the remainder of her childhood years.

The young child was far less than an astute student in school. She sporadically attended classes and excelled in nothing. Pearl dropped out of school at the age of fourteen after her parents came to believe that the learning experience was little more than a waste of time.

The years, as they have a way of doing, passed and Pearl became a young woman. At the age of twenty-four and in the year 1907, she became the wife of John Curran. The couple was by no means wealthy but, for the times, they were financially comfortable. Thusly, Pearl was, at least for the times, a traditional housewife whose pastime was spent playing cards, reading, and taking care of the usual household chores.

By all accounts, Pearl Curran was content with her very ordinary life. Then, in 1912, a friend, Emily Hutchins, asked Pearl to sit with her as the two watched the pointer of a Ouija board move. Pearl didn't believe in such foolishness but agreed to participate only as an accommodation to her friend. Pearl's indifferent attitude toward the pointer on that Ouija board took a dramatic turn on July 8, 1913. That was the day she met Patience Worth.

The Ouija board's pointer moved and with no guidance or prompting from Pearl, the pointer quickly selected letters that became words and sentences. Then, and with no guidance from the pointer itself, Pearl began to speak. The pointer no longer acted as the translator; the words came directly from Patience to Pearl. The meaning of the words was at first unclear, but Pearl continued to spout the words that were given to her by Patience Worth.

Pearl told her husband about the extraordinary experience and, yes, about Patience. She described how Patience talked about her life in the 17th century and Pearl knew Patience had much more to say to her. John decided that he would take pen in hand and begin transcribing the words given to his wife. Pearl was asked to speak Patience's words aloud.

Over the course of several months, Patience gave to Pearl, and Pearl to John, stories. These stories were spoken in an English dialect commonly used in the early part of the 17th century. These sessions typically lasted for hours, and often more than three-thousand words were put to paper.

News of the phenomena soon spread through St. Louis, and it became quite common for friends and acquaintances to observe Pearl as she dictated stories to John. Literary publisher William Reedy, an admitted skeptic, attended a session and left fully convinced that he had witnessed something truly miraculous.

"The Sorry Tale," a six-hundred-page story about Palestine during the time of Jesus, was published in 1917. The novel was given to Pearl by Patience and was the first such work of literature transcribed. Although the novel was considered to be well written and favorably reviewed by the New York Times, there were skeptics.

How could a relatively uneducated woman and one who rarely left her home in St. Louis be so well versed in historical events? There were also those who could not explain how such a person could write so fluently in a dialect not spoken for three hundred years.

For twenty-four years Pearl and Patience partnered in the creation of symphony after symphony of beautifully written works of literature. The published works contained not only novels but poems and other well-written and widely accepted works of literature. Over those many years, Patience dictated more than four million words. Awards were given to Pearl, but Pearl always gave credit to the true author, Patience Worth. Patience also offered several predictions which, and without explanation, came to fruition. But nothing beautiful can last forever.

In November of 1937, Patience shared her final thoughts and words with Pearl. Patience told Pearl her life was sadly coming to an end. Pearl, then living in Los Angeles, California, died a few weeks later.

After the passage of several years, and following Pearl's death, there were those who voiced their opinion about the story I have told. Some accused Pearl's version of the incidents as nothing more than plain and clear fabrication. Those naysayers claimed that the story told by Pearl was the cruelest kind of deception and nothing more than an elaborate hoax.

Those advocating for the authenticity of Pearl's tale would like to direct your attention to what they consider to be irrefutable corroborating evidence. They would like you to take notice of documentation not readily available in the early part of the 20th century which states that an English woman named Patience Worth did in fact exist. Patience Worth left England in the 1600s and found a new home in Nantucket. She was later killed by native Americans.

I have told you the story as I have come to know it and I will allow you to make your own judgment as to the story's validity. I once asked a friend to show proof that God exists. She said she couldn't provide any proof but said she had a question for me. "Can you show me proof that God doesn't exist? Some questions can only be answered by those of us with faith."

How remarkably odd I find it that a writer, Pearl, could have been so intensely driven by the departed. I wonder, might there be other authors who have been similarly inspired?

Stan Fine is a retired police officer and Verizon Security Department investigator who, after retiring in 2006, moved from Tampa, Fla., to Noel. Stan's connection to Noel can be traced back to his grandparents who lived most of their lives there. Stan began writing after the passing of his wife Robin in 2013. Opinions expressed are those of the author.