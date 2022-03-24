New Artificial Turf Field To Open Saturday

The McDonald County baseball team went 2-1 in its opening weekend last Friday and Saturday at the Ozarks Baseball Classic at the Equity Bank Sports Complex in Harrison, Ark.

The Mustangs dropped a 12-2 loss to host Harrison in four innings on Friday night.

McDonald County turned around Saturday morning and beat Tuckerman (Ark.) 18-6 before ending the day with a 12-3 victory over Russellville (Ark.) on Saturday afternoon.

"Overall I was very happy with the weekend," said McDonald County coach Kevin Burgi. "We wanted to leave Harrison, 3-0, but our number one goal was to come home a better team than when we left. We were very happy with a lot of things we saw and also know what needs to get better.

"We just have to keep getting better every day and give any team we play our best shot and, good lord willing, things will work out."

Harrison 12, McDonald County 2

The Goblins scored three runs in the first inning and exploded for seven runs in the second and two more in the third in the run-rule victory in the Mustangs' season-opener.

Levi Helm took the loss for McDonald County, while Colton Ruddick, Rylan Armstrong and Weston Gordon all pitched in relief.

Isaac Behm and Gordon each had two hits, while Gordon scored a run.

Tucker Walters had a hit and RBI, while Lane Pratt also scored a run.

McDonald County 18, Tuckerman 6

McDonald County scored five runs in the top of the first inning and added a run in the second and five more in the third. The Mustangs scored seven runs in the fifth inning to run-rule the Bulldogs.

Cross Dowd pitched three innings and gave up three runs while striking out five to earn the win. Ruddick pitched two innings in relief.

Cole Martin went 4 for 5, including a home run, with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead McDonald County's 16-hit attack.

Behm and Dowd each had two hits, scored three runs, and had an RBI.

Also for McDonald County, Tucker Walters had a hit, run scored and two RBIs. Weston Gordon had a hit and RBI; Fisher Sanny two runs and a hit; Jacob Goswick a hit and two RBIs; Angel Ruiz a hit, run and RBI; Helm a run and hit; Jacob Gordon a run and hit; Lane Pratt a run and RBI; Ruddick a hit; and Devin Stone and Dylan Igisomar, each with a run scored.

McDonald County 12, Russellville 3

The Mustangs broke a 3-3 tie with nine runs in the bottom of the fifth against the Cyclones in the final game of the weekend.

Weston Gordon got the win on the mound, with three runs allowed and three strikeouts in five innings.

Helm and Martin each went 3 for 4 to lead McDonald County. Martin scored three runs, while Helm scored one run and drove in four.

Weston Gordon added a hit and a run; Cross Dowd a hit, run and two RBIs; Fisher Sanny a run and a hit; Destyn Down two runs, a hit and RBI; Tucker Walters a run and RBI; and Jack Parnell a run, hit and two RBIs.

The Mustangs are scheduled to play at Carthage today at 4:30 p.m.

Baseball Alumni Day and Field Grand Opening

The Mustangs baseball program will host alumni day and a grand-opening ceremony for its new artificial turf baseball field at 9:45 a.m. Saturday before hosting three games later in the day.

The project to install artificial turf fields on the baseball and softball fields began last fall and cost around $1.4 million, according to athletics director Bo Bergen, who's a former MCHS baseball player and currently an assistant on the baseball staff.

"We're extremely excited," Bergen said. "Just watching it day-by-day, the gradual completion each day that passed, we were more and more excited.

"Our field has always been one of the more unique ones in the area. The playing surface has always been great and that's because of the great work by our players, past and present.

"As a former player who went through the program, it means a ton to me to be able to provide this to our team this year and to other teams in the future. I've got a special bond with that field, as do other former players," Bergen said.

Bergen said the baseball program plans to recognize some alumni Saturday, with a special mention of the 2020 seniors who didn't get to have a senior baseball season because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Bergen said there also will be some ceremonial first pitches.

"We're excited to get her opened up on Saturday," Bergen said.

After the ceremony, the Mustangs will host Carl Junction at 10 a.m. Following that game, Carl Junction and Camdenton are scheduled to play around noon. Then around 2 p.m., McDonald County will host Camdenton.