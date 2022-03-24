MCHS Track Teams Ready To Begin Season

McDonald County's track teams are set to kick off their season Thursday with their home meet, which is getting a new name.

The Mustang Stampede will now be known as the Ebenee Munoz Memorial Stampede, in honor of the former track athlete who died last spring after being in an automobile accident.

Munoz would have been a senior this season.

Munoz's mother, Jacqueline Mitchell, will present an honorary plaque to the winner of the girls' varsity discus event, according to McDonald County track coach Chris Kane.

The Stampede is scheduled to begin at noon at Mustang Stadium.

Kane said a mix of large schools, conference schools and small schools will attend the meet.

Varsity boys

The Mustangs have a little more than 50 athletes out for track, which is a good turnout, Kane said.

"We're feeling pretty good about that," Kane said. "Last year we had a lot of young kids. We didn't finish well in conference. We're looking forward to putting up better performances this year and being more competitive."

In the running events, the Mustangs are excited about junior distance runner Hunter Leach, who will run the anchor leg in the 4x800-meter relay.

Junior Esteban Martinez will be featured in the sprint runs such as the 100- and 200-meter dash and the 4x200-meter relay.

Junior Francisco Blancas will also run the 100 and 200, Kane said.

In the middle distance, sophomore Sam Barton will run the 400-meter, along with junior Cesar Diaz

The Mustangs are excited about sophomore Joshua Pacheco in the jumping events, while senior Andrew Watkins returns in the pole vault.

The throwers are the strength of the team, Kane said, and the Mustangs will feature senior Jr Eliam and Logan Harriman in the discus, who could both throw more than 40 meters.

Senior Garrett Gricks returns in the shot put.

Junior Andrew Moritz came within a half meter of going to state in the javelin and has the school record in the event, Kane said.

Senior Ricardo Salas also competes in the event, Kane said.

Varsity girls

The varsity girls' program continues to grow according to coach Ashleigh McFarland.

"Currently we're around 40," McFarland said. "Last year we had around 30 to 35, so even growing by five is a huge percentage."

The Lady Mustangs will feature senior javelin thrower Mariana Salas, who was the only athlete to qualify for state last year.

"She set our school record and beat the previous school record in every single meet except for one or two," McFarland said. "We're looking forward to seeing what she can do this year and going in with more experience."

Senior Sosha Howard missed qualifying for state by a centimeter or two in the long jump and triple jump, McFarland said. She'll also compete in the sprints.

"She's worked hard in the offseason and weight room," McFarland said of Howard. "She's gotten stronger and faster. ... We're expecting big things out of her and she's expecting big things out of herself."

McFarland is looking forward to watching the Lady Mustangs' relays, which will feature Howard, sophomore Corina Holland and junior Anna Belle Price.

Howard said the Lady Mustangs have a promising group of freshmen who will compete in running and field events along with upperclassmen, who she expects to provide leadership.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Sosha Howard will compete in running and field events for the McDonald County track team this season, which is set to begin Thursday with the Ebenee Munoz Memorial Stampede.



RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Andrew Watkins returns for the Mustangs track team in the pole vault.

