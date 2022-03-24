McDonald County Press Obituaries For March 24, 2022

George Clarence Clymer

Dec. 7, 1951

March 20, 2022

George Clarence Clymer, 70, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Friday, Dec. 7, 1951, in Stella, Mo., to Claude and Velma (Parks) Clymer. He grew up in Stella and was a lifelong resident of McDonald County. On Dec. 27, 1978, he married Sherri Staton. This December, they would have shared 44 years of marriage. For most of his life, he worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed hunting in Colorado, deer, elk, pheasant, quail, hogs. He was a skilled carpenter and also enjoyed scratch-off tickets.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Mary Richardson of Carthage, Mo.

He is survived by his wife, Sherri Clymer of Anderson; his children, Kristina Myers (Mark) of Southwest City, Keith George Clymer of Anderson, Adam Charles Robertson (Jamie) of Bentonville, Ark.; six grandchildren; and a brother, Estell Clymer of Stella.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of Ozark Funeral Home. Pastor J.R. Morgan will be officiating.

Martin Henson

June 24, 1925

March 21, 2022

Martin Henson, 96, died March 21, 2022.

He was born to Frank and Myrtle Henson in Pineville, Mo., on June 24, 1925. He was raised on the family farm and learned the joy that came from growing your own food. He married Barbara Wilkerson and in 1953 they moved to Tulsa, Okla. He started a refuse business in 1955 and in 1978/79, he and a friend founded Tulsa Refuse Inc. and along with over 50 haulers provided refuse service for the city of Tulsa for 32 years. In 2011, he was one of the founding partners for the current city of Tulsa refuse contract. He was also a successful land speculator; buying and selling land lasted him a lifetime.

He was preceded in death by, his parents; his wife, Barbara; siblings, Doris, James (Bub), Fern, Ruby.

He is survived by siblings, Troy, Clayton, Shirley, Carol, Glen; his daughter, Paula Cotton (Mike); son, Marty (Lynne); one grandson; and caregiver, Lisa Gonzalez.

Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes, with Pastor Jamey Cope officiating. Burial will follow at Brush Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Nelda Faye Merriman

March 17, 1938

March 18, 2022

Nelda Faye Merriman, age 84 years and one day, entered into rest at 5:26 a.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Freeman Hospital in Neosho, Missouri. On March 17, 1938, she was born in Leon, Oklahoma, the daughter of the late Clarence and Viola (Hice) Denham. Nelda graduated from high school in Dos Palos, California. On June 3, 1957, she married Carl Lee Merriman in Madera, California. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2013.

In 1973, Carl and Nelda moved from California to Rocky Comfort, Missouri, where they raised horses and broilers. Nelda worked as a cook for the McDonald County High School, Rocky Comfort School, and Longview Headstart, where she also drove a school bus. She attended Prosperity Baptist Church in Rocky Comfort and, following their move to Neosho in 2009, attended the High Street Christian Church. Nelda loved sewing, quilting, crocheting, and spending time with her family.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Annette Merriman of Webb City, Missouri, and Paulette Daugherty and her husband, Bill, of Neosho; three grandchildren, Brett Arrasmith and his wife, Kelly, of St. Louis, Missouri, Bethany Arrasmith of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, and Brady Arrasmith of Gravette, Arkansas; six great-grandchildren, Shana, Quinton, Brynlee, Madison, Riley, and Lincoln Arrasmith; and one great-great-granddaughter, Alaya Furnas.

In addition to her parents and husband, her three sisters, Joyce Westmoreland, Freda Hartman, and Neda Denham, also preceded her in death.

Under the direction of the Clark Funeral Home in Neosho, a private family service will be held at a later date. Nelda will be interred with Carl at Union Cemetery in Stella, Missouri.

Barbara Anne Poths

April 15, 1939

March 1, 2022

Barbara Anne Poths, 82, Joplin, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Mercy Hospital of Joplin, after having two cardiac arrests.

She was born April 15, 1939, in Chicago to William Barch and Florence (Burke) Barch. She worked in the print department for the Pineville News-Gazette before going to work for Walmart, Bentonville, Ark., in its printing department where she worked for over 20 years before retiring.

Survivors include her daughters, Janice Poths of Sullivan, Mo., JoAnn Jimenez (Marcelino) of Bentonville; a grandson; her sister, Kay Geib; and a sister-in-law, Melody Barch.

At her request, no formal services are planned at this time.

Cremation arrangements are by Parker Mortuary, Joplin.

Helen Rose White

Nov. 11, 1956

Feb. 26, 2022

Helen Rose White, 65, of Goodman, Mo., died Feb. 26, 2022.

She was born on Nov. 11, 1956, to Robert and Edna Muller. She worked at P.A.M transport for 14-plus years, retiring in 2003, and then moving to Missouri. She spent all of her time with family and friends and enjoyed gardening, canning and crafting.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William White; her parents; as well as three grandchildren.

She is survived by two children of Goodman, Catherine (Jimmy) Cheek, Cameron Muller; and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on the afternoon of April 17, 2022, at the family home in Goodman.

Ralph Edward Williams

Sept. 10, 1930

March 14, 2022

Ralph Edward Williams, 91, a lifelong resident of Southwest City, Mo., died Monday, March 14, 2022, at Oak Pointe in Neosho, Mo.

He was born Sept. 10, 1930, in Southwest City to Willard Richard and Maude (Asher) Williams. He was a 1948 graduate of Southwest City High School. On April 20, 1957, he married Doris Hatfield. He was a poultry farmer and cattleman and owned and operated Ralph's Electric and Plumbing Company for over 40 years. He entered public service after retirement and served as Western Commissioner of McDonald County, as well as the McDonald County Public Administrator. He was a member of many organizations, the United Methodist Church, and also served as a former Southwest City fire chief and water superintendent. He enjoyed hunting, camping, canoeing and bowling. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 45 years, Doris Williams (June 2, 2002); a granddaughter, Kim Moorman; and three brothers, Oren, Frank and Fred Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Williams, whom he married on May 5, 2005; his five children, Mary Payne (Randall) of Fayetteville, Ark., Jenny Dunkle (Rob) of Joplin, Mo., Teresa Moorman (Ivan Shouse) of Bentonville, Ark., David Cooley (Laura) of Windsor, Mo., Joe Cooley(Starla) of Columbia, Mo.; two stepchildren, Sonja Ecton (Bob) of Barnhart, Mo., John Whitney of Potosi, Mo.; and 14 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Dale Richardson officiating. Private family interment will take place at the Southwest City Cemetery.

