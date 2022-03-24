McDonald County Girls Soccer Gets Early Season Victory

The McDonald County girls' soccer team picked up its first win of the season Saturday in the Heritage Bank Lebanon Kickoff Tournament.

The Lady Mustangs shut out Liberty, 4-0, to end the tournament with a victory after being shut out twice on Friday.

"We have to give credit to the girls for coming into this season with the attitude and energy that they have," said McDonald County coach John Delatorre. "This team has struggled to find wins in the past, and getting one under our belt this early on in the season is a huge step for them, and we can't wait to see how they build off of it."

The Lady Mustangs, who only had one win in 2021, were defeated by host Lebanon, 6-0, in their opening game of the tournament on Friday.

Then later in the day, McDonald County fell to Crocker, 3-0.

On Saturday, however, the Lady Mustangs got two goals from Keisha Roponei and single goals from Anna Clarkson and Helen Martinez in the 4-0 win over Liberty.

Martinez and Jazmine Belland each had assists.

Goalkeeper Samara Smith had 29 saves for the entire tournament and recorded one clean sheet.

McDonald County opened up its home-scheduled Tuesday with a 4-0 loss to New Covenant Academy.

The Lady Mustangs (1-3) are back in action twice next week, playing at Webb City on Tuesday, March 29, and at Willard on Thursday, March 31.