Land Transfers

Joe Manion and Jessica Wilson to Carla Ann Shenk. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Amber Marie Nelson to Fred Nelson. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Fred Nelson to James R. Ward and Candice R. Ward. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Chris Jennings and Amanda Edwards to B&C Property Management, LLC. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 151 and Lot 152. McDonald County, Mo.

James Shannon to Lynar Young. Sec. 30, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Danny M. Jackson, Patricia Jackson and Lana S. Krieter to Jason L. Bowman. Sec. 32, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Ryan Schemmel, Marta Korolyshyn, Jonathan Leo Schemmel and Angela Schemmel to Family Acres, LLC. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 33 and Sec. 34, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Steven G. Hodgin to The Long Game, LLC. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Hardenbergh Properties, LLC to Thomas W. Payerli and Jacqueline M. Payerli. Woodhaven Phase II. Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

John C. Hobbs and Donna S. Hobbs to Joseph Ryan Manion and Jessica Lynn Wilson. Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

James Anderson Boston and Jaymey Lee Boston to Emily Taylor and Marvin Taylor. Tara Addition. Blk. 1, Lot 11 and Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

James Boston, Jaymey Lee Boston, Andrea Burrowes and Kevin Burrowes to Emily Taylor and Marvin Taylor. Tara Addition. Blk. 2, Lot 10. McDonald County, Mo.

Carol Sue Michael to Kandice Rae Mefford. Sec. 9, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Trustee Mary O'Brien and Mary O'Brien Trust to Donnie O'Brien and Tammy O'Brien. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 32; Sec. 3, Twp. 21, Rge. 32; Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Mary O'Brien to Marsha Douglas and Jary Douglas. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 32 and Sec. 6, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Joni Largent and Jarrad Largent to Melissa Watts. West Rolling Hills. Lot 11. McDonald County, Mo.

Marc Ortman and Kay Ortman to Victor Delfino Cortez Ramirez, Carla Nohemi Santizo and Erick Roberto Cortez Santizo. Rollin Acres. Lot 20. McDonald County, Mo.