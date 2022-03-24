Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

John P. Brady vs. Angie M. Brady. Dissolution.

Ashley N. Robins vs. Ronald R. Robins. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Leryan R. Tevebaugh. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jonathan A. Compion. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Candiace R. Mork. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael S. Napier. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Nalanna A. Compion. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Caleb J. Gardner. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Shirley Kroll vs. Billy J. Hayes et al. Unlawful detainer.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Jacob W. Keplar et al. Unlawful detainer.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Kenneth Richardson et al. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Araceli A. Batres Alo. Breach of contract.

Alley Capital, LLC vs. Mary Roland et al. Unlawful detainer.

Hugh L. Lacey, M.D., P.C. vs. Delirose Handy. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Volene N. Oria. Breach of contract.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Jeremy R. White et al. Unlawful detainer.

State of Missouri:

Delores A. Sebastion. Trespassing.

Michael Baker. Theft/stealing.

Jerry L. Baker. Theft/stealing.

Carlos Valladarez. Property damage.

Michael James Tec. Trespassing.

Chase S. Sharp. Assault.

Kenneth Malone. Assault.

Terrill Kealiman Hano. Property damage.

Fernando Galicia Salazar. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Shane Edward Robbins. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Suzanna M. Alt. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Onika S. Goodwin. Exceeded posted speed limit, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Thor J. Trigg. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Holly H. Neyland. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection.

Tawni J. Scully. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Elaine R. Aiken. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ethan M. West. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Noah T. Goad. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nora T. Rotramel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tammy L. Cox. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Shane M. Yates. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Caleb J. Gardner. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Yomilda V. Galvez Castro. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Felonies:

David M. Cox. Rape or attempted rape and sodomy or attempted sodomy.

Timothy A. Hufferd. Sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 years of age.

Matthew Eugene Brazeal. Receiving stolen property, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Roy Quick. Domestic assault.

Lance W. Beierschmitt. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Lipihner K. Theoplos. Assault -- special victim.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

None.

Felonies:

None.