Cornerstone Bank Donates To Local Chamber Of Commerce

The last two years have been plagued with unprecedented challenges and adaptations for citizens and businesses across the globe -- and the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce was no exception.

"We just were not prepared for covid," Director Shawn Cooper said.

He explained that, at the onset of the pandemic, numerous networking and fundraising events were postponed for public safety, struggling businesses were unable to renew their memberships and, as a result, overall participation dwindled.

At the peak of 2020, the Chamber of Commerce boasted 300-plus members. Now there are 150 members involved.

When Jim Armstrong joined the Chamber's board of directors and learned of the difficulties the organization was facing, he saw a need that he could help meet and an opportunity to do something for businesses and their growth in the community.

As the director of the Cornerstone Bank in Pineville, Armstrong rallied his resources and was able to secure a generous $10,000 donation for the Chamber of Commerce.

During the check presentation on Tuesday, Armstrong said he hopes to inspire other businesses to invest in the community when they can.

"There are a lot of great ideas that the Chamber needs funds to complete," he said.

Director Cooper went on to thank the wealth of talented and knowledgeable individuals that are serving on the board and supporting the organization's mission.

"Without sponsorship, our work is difficult if not impossible to accomplish," Cooper said. He went on to reminisce on the beginning of his business venture, Cooper Gear, noting that it was Cornerstone Bank that helped finance his undertaking 26 years ago.

Despite the recent hardships, Cooper is looking forward to what comes next.

"We're so excited to be at this point," he said. "We think 2023 will be a banner year."

Cooper says the donated funds will be used to cover operating expenses as the Chamber welcomes a new executive director and revamps outreach.

A Lunch and Learn event is held at noon on the second Wednesday of every month in the Pineville Community Center at which members gather to share a meal and hear from experts in a variety of business-related fields.

Most recently, members have been educated about cyber security and hacking, employee health initiatives and check fraud.

In this way, the Chamber adds value and insight to its members, but being involved in the Chamber of Commerce also affects how a business is viewed by the community.

Cooper shared a number of surprising statistics to back this up. He said that members are considered 44% more favorably compared to non-members and consumers are 63% more likely to purchase from a business that is involved in the Chamber.

He noted that taking part in Chamber events also fosters new relationships with other business owners, promotes feedback and encourages innovation.

Cooper says the next item on the agenda is to re-open Commerce Coffee shop on the Pineville square, which he hopes to have up and brewing by August. The annual Fall Banquet will follow soon after.