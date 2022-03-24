Chamber Poised For Growth This Year

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce is repositioning itself to build a stronger base for future growth.

Incoming part-time executive director John Newby will be key in rebuilding after a two-year hiatus for Chamber officials, said Chamber president Shawn Cooper.

One of the best ways to build membership is to get out and talk with businesses about the benefits of being a Chamber member, Cooper said. But over the last two years, Chamber officials have been hard-pressed to reach out and build that member base.

"Covid hit us hard," Cooper said. "But I do believe this year we will begin to really, really blossom as a Chamber."

The Chamber was initially structured to establish committees, then have those committees drive ideas. Yet more and more board members took on operational roles after interim director Charla Brewer moved from the area about a year ago, he said.

"That wasn't a long-term, sustainable model," he said.

The Chamber found its newest champion in Newby, who hails from Oklahoma City. Cooper said he will be a great fit for overseeing operations and promoting membership.

One of the goals for this year includes gaining members' feedback about their needs. The Chamber also hopes to educate others about membership. Statistics show that a business that has a Chamber of Commerce membership is 40 percent more likely to be viewed favorably, Cooper said.

Another benefit is teaming with the Chamber, which then teams with other Chambers, to make insurance available. Cooper was able to offer insurance to his employees because of that option. In his case, an employee of his underwent a quadruple bypass. Having insurance to subsidize those costs -- and having that person live through that experience -- is critical.

"You can't put a price on that," Cooper said.

As Chamber officials look to the future, they want to develop a labor force that will offer a smaller footprint, but provide technical support that could even result in remote jobs, he said.

Chamber officials are working with Crowder College to develop such a plan, focusing on artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and more technical jobs.

Part of the Chamber's revamping efforts also includes revitalizing the student-ran coffee shop -- or like-minded venture -- in Pineville. It will provide an entrepreneurial route for high schoolers, Cooper said. The coffee shop idea was previously launched, with high school students operating it, but it has been on hiatus in recent months.

Now, Chamber officials are relaunching that effort but needed some serious funding. A $50,000 grant from T-Mobile will help with the equipment needed. And a major donation from The Cornerstone Bank will put officials over the top in reopening the venture. Cooper is excited for what that opportunity will hold for young entrepreneurs. Students may even be challenged to drive sales through an e-commerce platform and gain marketing experience, learn about coding, or build an app, Cooper said.

As the Chamber exits a challenging time, officials are committed to working together to build a stronger base of members. That ultimately helps local businesses, the community and those who want to stay and make McDonald County a thriving place.

"We're poised for growth," Cooper added.