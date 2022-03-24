Dinner and Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a Dinner and Dance Friday evening, March 25. The doors open at 6 p.m., with ham and beans on the menu. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with the Timberline Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 617-640-6742 for more information.

McDonald County Senior Center

March events and happenings at the senior center include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

A special lunch to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the senior nutrition program will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, with roast beef and all of the fixings.

Build My Future

The Missouri Job Center, in cooperation with FutureLink and WIB, will host a hands-on, building trades career expo for high school students in southwest Missouri. The expo will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Newton County Fairgrounds in Neosho. For details to register, visit BuildMyFutureSWMO.com.

Pineville Fire Department Pancake Breakfast

Pineville Fire Department volunteers are preparing for a benefit all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, which will be held on Saturday, April 2, at the Pineville Community Center. The breakfast, which opens at 6 a.m., will feature pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, and a drink. Cost is $6. All money will help support operating expenses, including equipment and fuel.

Spring Fling Craft Show

The Spring Fling Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Pineville Community Center in Pineville. More than 55 Craft vendors and several food trucks will offer a variety of items. Craft makers from Kansas City, Springfield and Arkansas will showcase their handcrafted wares. Breakfast and lunch will be offered with several other food vendors offering funnel cakes, fried Oreos, kettle corn, pork rinds and Dole pineapple whip. There will be a silent auction, as well as a raffle for two Easter baskets, with all proceeds going to the Pineville Fire Department. Admission and parking for the craft show are free. The event will be held rain or shine. Anyone desiring more information may contact Webb at 417-346-5729 or 417-223-5400.

Free DIY Lawn Care Class

"Managing your lawn doesn't have to be complicated," says University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Justin Keay. "If you understand some of the basic principles and don't mind putting in a little sweat equity, you can have a beautiful lawn. This class will be helpful to new and existing homeowners who are interested in optimizing the management of their own lawns. Folks will leave this class with a good grasp on basic lawn care practices and principles as well as the confidence necessary to start effectively managing their own lawns," Keay adds. "The free 90-minute class from MU Extension can help." In time for spring, extension horticulturists Keay and Robert Balek will present "Do-It-Yourself Lawncare Essentials" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, via Zoom. The class is free but advance registration is required. Sign up at muext.us/DIYlawncare.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the North door) beginning Monday, March 21. CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director 479 876 7204, or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.