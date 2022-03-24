This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

March 6

Cody Dale Bates, 32, Sulphur Springs, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended

Timothy Paul Michot, 37, Rogers, Ark., assault

March 7

Cody Aaron Glenn Hobbs, 29, Noel, defective equipment

Oren Edward Pankau, 53, no address given, domestic assault

March 8

Chase Sheldon Sharp, 43, Pineville, assault

March 9

Larz Sammuel Gaither, 22, Joplin, exceeded posted speed limit, failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction and operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility

Kacy Ann Jordan, 34, Anderson, non-support

Samantha Jo Youngblood, 37, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

March 10

Matthew Eugene Brazeal, 63, Pineville, theft/stealing, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Kevin Rauser, 19, Lowell, Ark., unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Juana Vasques, 32, Carthage, filing false documents

March 11

Lindsey Kylin Hardin, 31, Gravette, Ark., operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

March 12

Fernando Galicia-Salazar, 52, Noel, violation of order of protection for adult, stalking and trespassing