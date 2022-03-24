This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
March 6
Cody Dale Bates, 32, Sulphur Springs, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended
Timothy Paul Michot, 37, Rogers, Ark., assault
March 7
Cody Aaron Glenn Hobbs, 29, Noel, defective equipment
Oren Edward Pankau, 53, no address given, domestic assault
March 8
Chase Sheldon Sharp, 43, Pineville, assault
March 9
Larz Sammuel Gaither, 22, Joplin, exceeded posted speed limit, failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction and operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility
Kacy Ann Jordan, 34, Anderson, non-support
Samantha Jo Youngblood, 37, Noel, out-of-state fugitive
March 10
Matthew Eugene Brazeal, 63, Pineville, theft/stealing, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Kevin Rauser, 19, Lowell, Ark., unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Juana Vasques, 32, Carthage, filing false documents
March 11
Lindsey Kylin Hardin, 31, Gravette, Ark., operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility
March 12
Fernando Galicia-Salazar, 52, Noel, violation of order of protection for adult, stalking and trespassing