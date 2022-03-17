RELIGION: What are the qualifications to be baptized?

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, Ty White and Jeff Calley were celebrating birthdays, and happy anniversary to Tom and Mildred Sharp. Special prayers were requested for many and Jeanette shared a praise. The business meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on the 20th and Bible Study will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

The adult Sunday school lesson was "Shared," a study of 1 Thessalonians taught by Rick Lett. The lesson tells us that "the gospel is to be boldly shared with compassion and grace and the Lord Jesus Christ has commanded the preaching of the gospel to all nations."

The children's Sunday school, taught by Terry Lett, studied Genesis l about God creating the heavens and the earth and resting on the seventh day.

Linda Abercrombie shared a devotional, "The Greatest of Treasures," and read 2 Corinthians 4:6-7. It reminds us that Jesus is the treasure and God's grace is precious and a gift to us for us to give others.

Janet Chaney shared a story, "The Farmer's Lost Watch," about sitting quietly and listening to it tick to find it. The story reminds us that we are to do the same with our Savior. We should sit quietly, have patience and listen to the ticking of our Savior to find Him.

Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregation in singing hymns of praise, including "The Family of God," and we enjoyed special praise music from Jerry Abercrombie, who sang, "One More Valley."

Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offertory and he and Mitchell Lett served as ushers.

Scripture for Sunday's message, "It Ain't Hard," was from Acts 8:26-40. Pastor Mark Hall began by telling us that sometimes we make things harder than they need to be and we get frustrated. "The truth is that God is the only being that could have authored the Bible. Why can't we understand it? Our faith is too important not to share."

As Brother Mark talked about Philip and the Ethiopian Eunuch in the scripture, he made five points about Philip's method. "First, you must have the Spirit. Verse 29 tells us that the Spirit told Philip what to do. When you follow the Spirit, it's easy. Stay tuned in. Every day, there is an opportunity to witness, but we must listen and obey."

Brother Mark told us that, second, we must follow the source as it tells us in verse 30. "The Bible is our source. It is our only source. The Bible is the infallible word of God and can't be wrong. Don't trust anyone to read your Bible for you." Brother Mark told us that the Spirit got Philip ready and he was in the source, so what is the subject? "The eunuch asked Philip who this was about. It is about the crucifixion of Christ." He referred to verses 32-34.

As Brother Mark referred to verses 36-37, he told us you must have the savior and salvation. Verse 37 says, "Then Philip said, "If you believe with all your heart, you may." And he answered and said, "I believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God." Brother Mark said, "It is as simple as that. Why do we make it complicated?

Philip didn't tell the Ethiopian he had to be baptized. The Spirit will do that when you truly get saved. What are the qualifications to be baptized? The scripture tells us that there is only one; and that is that you have to believe that Jesus Christ is the Son of God. What you believe is the only thing that matters. No one can know that but you and God. You need the source and the gospel. Salvation comes and then baptism."

Our hymn of invitation was "Where He Leads Me," and Jerry gave the benediction.

Alina came forward to profess her faith in Jesus Christ and, after the service, we witnessed the baptisms of Carter, Landon and Roger in the cold waters of Mill Creek. May God bless them on their baptism.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.

