Pineville Fire Department Plans Jesse James Days Dates, Pancake Benefit

The carnival company has been confirmed and the dates have been set for Jesse James Days this summer.

McDonald County neighbors will celebrate with music, good food and more when they gather Aug. 17 through Aug. 20 on the Pineville town square.

The dates were just recently chosen for the annual event after volunteers were able to nail down a carnival ride company that would commit to operating the rides, said Pineville Fire Chief Ryan Drake.

No other details have been ironed out, and the bands have not yet been selected, Drake said.

The annual August event draws people from across the county and features bands, food, carnival rides, vendor booths and more. Jesse James Days are celebrated each year on the Pineville town square in celebration of the 1938 Jesse James movie that was filmed on the square.

Proceeds from Jesse James Days benefit the Pineville Fire Department.

Drake said volunteers will hammer out other details in the coming weeks. Vendor booth applications will be available soon and presale armbands should be available near the end of April.

"We'll start rolling on that and get everything lined out," Drake said.

Pineville Fire Department volunteers also are preparing for a benefit all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, which will be held on Saturday, April 2, at the Pineville Community Center. The breakfast, which opens at 6 a.m., will feature pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy and a drink. The cost is $6.

All money will help support operating expenses, including equipment and fuel, Drake said.

Volunteers are planning to gather signatures soon as they attempt to place an issue on the August ballot. Volunteers want to establish a tax-based fire protection district, which will provide a solid base of revenue. Drake said the department is very hard-pressed to rely on donations as equipment wears out quickly and costs rise.

