The Noel Woman's Club March meeting was held on March 8 at the home of Vicki Barth. The meeting was called to order by President Melissa Lance. After reciting the pledge of allegiance and Lord's Prayer, five members and two visitors answered roll call.

Minutes were read by Secretary Vicki Barth. Joyce and Hannah moved the minutes be accepted and they were passed as read. Bonnie Leonard gave our Treasurer's report that stated the club has a total of $2,255.14 in coffers. The motion to accept was made by Joyce and seconded by Vicki and passed.

We discussed fundraisers for the coming year. No decisions were made this month due to low member turnout. We usually have a spring bake sale and also discussed having a Bingo night.

Our donations this month included donations to both Noel schools for books for the children's libraries. We are happy to be able to bring more books to the children.

Next month the club will be selecting the scholarships for two Noel area girls. We must receive the applications by the end of March. The applications are online this year and the school counselors can assist with getting access. If you are interested, please be sure to see the counselors right away.

The program tonight was making gnomes out of recycled materials, led by Vicki Barth. Members had some pretty cute and original gnomes to take home. Our hostess for the evening was Melissa Lance, and we enjoyed awesome potato soup and homemade angel food cake and fruit.

Our next meeting will be held Tuesday, April 12, and it will be a snack night. All members are to bring a favorite snack to enjoy.

If you would like to be a part of this group, please call Melissa Lance for more information at 417-455-6674. We extend a warm welcome to anyone interested in becoming a member or being a guest at our next meeting.