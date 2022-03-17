McDonald County To Hold Elections April 5

Polling Locations by Precinct

• 1/2: Anderson East and West

First Baptist Church

1 Friendship Lane, Anderson, Mo. 64831 (across from McDonald County High School)

• 3: Buffalo Hart

Hart Baptist Church

25 Hart Road, Seneca, Mo. 64862 (intersection of Highway B and Highway 43)

• 5/6/18: Richwood Elkhorn Center at Longview

McDonald County Road Barn

16393 E. Highway 76, Rocky Comfort, Mo. 64861

• 7/8: Elk River East and West

Noel City Hall

201 S. Railroad St., Noel, Mo. 64854

• 9/10: Erie Goodman and Erie McNatt

Goodman First Baptist Church

144 E. Main St., Goodman, Mo. 64843

• 11: McMillen Coy

Lonestar Holiness Church

197 Lonestar Road, Anderson Mo. 64831 (one-quarter mile behind former Mid-Tec office)

• 12: McMillen Tiff

Tiff City Community Center

106 Chase St., Tiff City, Mo. 64868

• 13: Mountain

Mountain Bible Church

285 Mountain Road., Washburn, Mo. 65772

• 14: Pineville Lanagan

Lanagan Baptist Church

205 Pearl St., Lanagan, Mo. 64847

• 15/16: Pineville North and South

602 Jesse James Road, Pineville, Mo. 64856

• 17: Prairie

Southwest City Fire Station

100 Route J, Southwest City, Mo. 64863

• 19: White Rock

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church

2938 Rains Road, Jane, Mo. 64856

Signs expressing support for various candidates are popping up across McDonald County as constituents prepare to cast votes on a number of elected positions and propositions in the April 5 election.

Absentee balloting began Feb. 22 and must be submitted -- via mail, fax, or in-office -- by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. Voters can apply to receive an absentee ballot from the county clerk's office either in person or by fax. After application forms are completed, they are to be returned to the county clerk's office for processing, after which an absentee ballot can be secured. For more information, call 417-223-7512.

Voters casting an absentee ballot must provide a legitimate reason for doing so. Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft's website lists the following as valid reasons for voting absentee:

-- Absence on election day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote;

-- Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability;

-- Employment as an election authority, as a member of an election authority, or by an election authority at a location other than such voter's polling place; and

-- Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained.

-- Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681 of safety concerns.

-- For an election that occurs during the year 2020, the voter has contracted or is in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (covid-19).

Voters who are considered at-risk for contracting or transmitting covid-19 are those who:

-- Are 65 years of age or older;

-- Live in a long-term care facility licensed under Chapter 198, RSMo.;

-- Have chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma;

-- Have serious heart conditions;

-- Are immunocompromised;

-- Have diabetes;

-- Have chronic kidney disease and are undergoing dialysis; or

-- Have liver disease.

The following is a list of seats available on area boards of education. Names of the current incumbents are listed. All school board positions are for three-year terms unless otherwise noted.

• McDonald County School Board -- Frank Woods and Chris Smith. Woods has filed for re-election, while Chad Akins, Dewey Allgood, Steve Buckingham and Bob Campbell have also filed for election.

• Neosho School Board -- At the time of publication, city officials were not available to provide information on open positions.

• East Newton School Board -- Charles Cook and Judith Harper. Both have filed for re-election with no contest.

• Wheaton School Board -- At the time of publication, city officials were not available to provide information on open positions.

• Seneca School Board -- James Altic and Roger Marrs. Both have filed for re-election with no contest.

• Southwest R-V School Board -- Bobby Brooks and Patrick Wimsteatt. Both have filed for re-election, while Carolyn Amber Paulson has also filed for election.

Municipal openings with incumbent names are listed. All are for two-year terms unless otherwise noted:

• Anderson -- Mayor, Rusty Wilson; East Ward Alderman, Richard Cable and West Ward Alderman, David Roark. All have filed for re-election with no contest.

• Ginger Blue -- William Mosby and Pamela Sky Vance have filed for election. *Wards are unassigned

• Goodman -- North Ward Alderman, Sammy Jo Goodson and South Ward Alderman, Clay Sexson. Sexson has filed for re-election, while Nelson Watson and John Bunch have filed for North Ward Alderman.

• Lanagan -- All alderman positions are at-large. At the time of publication, city officials were not available to provide information on open positions.

• Noel -- North Ward Alderman, Linda Glendenning; South Ward Alderman, Joshua Manning; West Ward Alderman Faye Davis and Municipal Judge, Robert Barth. Davis and Barth have filed for re-election, while Reid Schmit has filed for West Ward Alderman and Feliberto Berrientos Jr. has filed for North Ward Alderman.

• Pineville -- Mayor, Gregg Sweeten; North Ward Alderman, Scott Dennis; South Ward Alderman, Shirley Alps; and Tax Collector, Kathy Underwood. Sweeten, Dennis, and Kathy Underwood have filed for re-election, while Connor Underwood has filed for South Ward Alderman.

• Southwest City -- East Ward Alderman, Gloria Armstrong, and West Ward Alderman, Shain Scott. Armstrong has filed for re-election.

Rural water district positions are all for three-year terms, set up by sub-districts:

• Rural Water District No. 1 -- At the time of publication, officials were not available to provide information on open positions.

• Rural Water District No. 2 -- Sub-district 5, Terry Cox.

• Rural Water District No. 3 -- Sub-district 1, Dave Collingsworth; Sub-district 1, Jody Gilgen and Sub-district 3, Steve Graham.

Rural fire protection positions are six-year terms.

• Stella Rural Fire Protection District -- Rick Geller, Terry W. Stracener and Stacey Harriman have filed for election.

- - - - -

Proposition K.I.D.S.

-- Shall the Board of Education of the McDonald County R-1 School Distruct, Missouri, without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, borrow money in the amount of $21,500,000 for the purpose of providing funds for the site development, construction, equipping and furnishing of six storm shelters at the following locations with supplementary uses: 1) Anderson Elementary as a gymnasium with additional technology office spaces, 2) Andeson Middle School as a classroom and weight room, 3) Noel Elementary as a gymnasium, 4) Rocky Comfort Elementary as a health clinic/daycare, 5) White Rock Elementary as a gymnasium and additional classrooms and 6) Pineville Primary School as a multipurpose room with additional Special Services office space; to renovate the Pineville Elementary nurse's office and main office space, to complete classroom and restroom additions at Southwest City Elementary, to pave parking lots at the High School, Anderson Elementary, Pineville Elementary, Southwest City Elementary, White Rock Elementary and Mustang Acadmy; to the extent funds are available, complete other repairs and imprivements to the existing facilities of the District; and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the School District is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.6700 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

Proposition Phase II Renovations

-- Shall the Board of Education of the Southwest R-V School District, Missouri, without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, borrow money in the amount of $2,000,000 for the purpose of providing funds for the site development, construction, equipping and furnishing of a trap range, a baseball field, and a softball field to include a press box, restrooms, and a concession stand; to the extent funds are available, complete other repairs and improvements to the existing facilities of the District; and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the School District is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.8500 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

- - -

-- Shall the city/village of Ginger Blue Missouri, be authorized to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates who have filed for a particular office is equal to the number of positions in the office to be filled by the election?