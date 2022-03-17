McDonald County Press Obituaries For March 17, 2022

Ronald Gene Bonebrake

May 17, 1960

March 10, 2022

Ronald Gene Bonebrake, 61, of Joplin, Mo., died Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his residence, with family by his side.

He was born May 17, 1960, in Pineville, Mo., to Larry Gene and Alda Carol (Lagers) Bonebrake. He was a truck driver for many years. He married Connie Sue Dawson on July 21, 2018, in Joplin. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to auctions.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lawrence and Dorothy Bonebrake, Elga and Helen Lagers.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Bonebrake of the home; his parents, Larry and Alda Bonebrake of Anderson, Mo; his children, Brandon Buchanan (Brandi) of Joplin, Cassidy Buchanan of Joplin, Aubrey Buchanan of Noel, Mo.; his bonus children, William, Alyssa, Kyler; sister-in-law, Shelly Weems of Pineville; and three grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, March 15, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home with Brother Dan Roberts officiating. Burial followed the service in the Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Gayla Forcum

December 10, 1955

March 9, 2022

Gayla Beth Forcum, 66, of Goodman, Missouri, was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Joplin, Missouri.

Gayla entered this life on Saturday, December 10, 1955, in Enid, Oklahoma, born to the late Edward Meister & Phyllis (Ross) Egger. On October 21, 1974, she was united in marriage to Larry Forcum, sharing 47 years together.

She spent her working career in production and quality assurance, but her greatest passion was spending time with her family, grandkids and great-grandkids. In her spare time, Gayla enjoyed crocheting, hunting morel mushrooms, playing WAHOO!, reading, going to the casino, and shopping at Ross, her favorite store. She will always be remembered for the love and devotion she showed to her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Gayla is preceded in death by her parents, Edward Meister and Phyllis Egger; and a grandson, Talan.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Forcum; her children, Stephanie Will and husband, Don, Staci Gricks, Danny Forcum and wife, Rachel; her adoptive grandchildren, whom she and Larry raised, Tyler and Aubrey; her grandchildren, D.J., Teagan and husband, Blane, Morgan, Nick, Jake and wife, Julia, Garrett, Tyler, Aubrey, Colton, Kasen, Halyn, "Little" Aubrey, Cooper, and Blake; her great-grandchildren, Tate, Finley, Lexi, and Sawyer; four sisters, Debbie Storm and husband, Ronnie, Cindy Pekrul and husband, Chuck, Dana Forcum and husband Bob, and Jessica Gess; a brother, Eddie Meister and wife, Sonya and dear friend and caregiver, Beth Moore.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., in the Anderson Chapel of Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Missouri. Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Splitlog Baptist Church, in Goodman, Missouri. Pastor John Bartholomew will officiate. Cremation will follow. A private inurnment will be held at Tracy Cemetery, at a later date.

Barbara Lee McNeill

April 26, 1934

March 13, 2022

Barbara Lee McNeill, age 87, of Cassville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Roaring River Health and Rehabilitation in Cassville, Missouri.

She was born on April 26, 1934, in Rocky Comfort, Missouri, the daughter of Clifford Edgar, and Twila Lavaughn (Goostree) Milligan. On May 10, 1953, in Rocky Comfort, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Nolan Gene McNeill, who preceded her in death on January 22, 2019. Survivors include her children, Nolan McNeill II and his wife Becky of Wheaton, Missouri, Sharen McNeill and her husband Jim Beagle of Purdy, Missouri, Tracy McNeill of Smithfield, North Carolina, Mark McNeill of Elizabethton, Tennessee, Marci LePage and her husband John of Anderson, Missouri, and Brooks McNeill of Cassville, Missouri. Also included are her sister, Beverly Mendenhall, of Witchita, Kansas; twelve grandchildren, Chris, Adria, Brandon, Kristin, Devin, Ryan, Miles, Melodi, Trista, Jake, Natalie, and Luke; three nephews and one niece, Chris Schmeissner, Jerri Lynn Ryan, Gary McNeill, and Ed Lee; plus twenty-six great-grandchildren.

Also preceding her in death were her parents, a daughter-in-law, Michelle McNeill, a granddaughter, Melissa Ann McNeill, a niece, Sue Ann Doennig, and a nephew, John McNeill Lee.

Barbara received her education in Rocky Comfort, Missouri, where she graduated from high school. Following her education, she worked in the insurance field and for the Boeing Company through the 1950s in Kansas City, Wichita, Kansas and Spokane, Washington. Barbara and her family returned to Missouri in 1960, settling in Cassville. For thirteen years, she and her husband Nolan owned and operated a furniture store on the Cassville Square. She spent many years as the secretary and treasurer for the Cassville Rural Fire Department, as well as a poll checker for all elections held in Barry County. Barbara maintained an informal daycare for area children for over twenty years. She was a loving wife, mother, and granny, enjoying time with her family. She was a member of the Cassville United Methodist Church since 1960.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cassville United Methodist Church in memory of Barbara.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., March 17, 2022, at the Cassville United Methodist Church under the direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Pastor Jeff Fugitt will conduct the services. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Butterfield, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., March 16, 2022, at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.

Visit www.fohnfuneralhome.com for online obituaries, guestbook and private condolences

FOHN FUNERAL HOME

Cassville, Missouri

417-847-2141

Patricia Ann Wallis

Sept. 26, 1937

March 13, 2022

Patricia Ann Wallis, 84 of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Medicalodge in Neosho, Mo.

She was born Sept. 26, 1937, in Forrest City, Ark., to Roy Franklin and Inza Mae (Richardson) Coffey. She married James Hugh Wallis on Dec. 26, 1960, in Bentonville, Ark. She worked as a secretary for several years at the Paul Parks Engineering in Rogers, Ark.; she and her husband owned the Century 21 in Rogers; she also worked at the Corner Stone Bank in Southwest City, Mo. She taught the reflections Class at the First Baptist Church in Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, James Wallis, on April 24, 2019; her son, Andrew Allen Wallis, on Sept. 13, 1993; two brothers, Leroy and Eugene Coffey.

Survivors are her daughter, Lisa Ann Wallis Wells (Estal) of Pineville, Mo.; a son, Michael Lee Wallis of Plano, Texas; a sister, Eileen Myers of Lowell, Ark.; and six grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, with Pastor Mike Sypult officiating. Burial will follow in the Rogers Cemetery in Rogers, Ark. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

