Lady Mustangs Honored By Conference

The McDonald County girls' basketball team had three players earn All-Big 8 West Conference honors, the league announced last week.
Junior Samara Smith was named to the All-Big 8 West first team, while senior Addy Leach earned second-team honors and junior Reagan Myrick was part of the defensive team, as voted on by the conference coaches.
Smith had just received Class 5, District 6 girls team recognition a few days earlier.
She averaged 12.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the Lady Mustangs (5-22).
"She has had a good career for us and we are excited about having her back next year," said MCHS girls' coach Sean Crane.
Leach earned all-conference honors for the second straight season after averaging 8.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
"Addy has been a big part of our program," Crane said. "Addy has been a mainstay in the lineup and really stepped up for us this season."
Myrick averaged 2.4 points and 1.8 steals per game.
"Reagan is a key part of everything we do defensively," Crane said. "She has been a very consistent part of our defense. She almost always guards the other team's best player."
Other members of the Big 8 West All-Conference team were:
First team -- Clara Swearingen, Nevada (Player of the Year); Aliya Grotjohn, Seneca; Josey Adams, Lamar; Hazley Grotjohn.
Second team -- Maddy Majors, Nevada; Sharayah Seymour, Cassville; Josie Gunn, East Newton; Marcy Miller, Lamar.
Honorable mention -- Shaw Coburn, East Newton; Allyson Inman, Monett; Grace Barnes, Nevada; Abbey Heathman, Nevada; Riley Morris, Cassville.
Defensive team -- Grace Barnes, Nevada; Samarah Mittag, Seneca; Marianne McCrackin, Cassville; Shaw Coburn, East Newton; Makenna Brasier, East Newton.
Coach of the Year -- Blake Howard, Nevada.
Player of the Year -- Clara Swearingen, Nevada.