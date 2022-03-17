Fundraiser For New Bethel Cemetery

The New Bethel Cemetery Committee will hold a fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26. It will be in the Community Building at the New Bethel Church. Due to decreased donations in the last few years, the funds have been nearly depleted. Donations are needed before this mowing season.

Bring your family and enjoy fellowship with others in the community. The menu will be chili, soup, fixings, dessert and drinks. Donations will be accepted at the door.

The agenda will include a business meeting, music and a bake sale silent auction. If you would like to bring food for the chili supper or provide musical entertainment, please call Dixie Shoptaw at 479-427-0260. Donations of items for the bake sale silent auction are greatly appreciated.

The cemetery is funded and overseen by volunteers. Your participation is appreciated and necessary. Please pass the word to others who have family buried there or who own plots and contact information is needed. If unable to attend, donations may be made to the New Bethel Cemetery account at First Community Bank, 111 East Main, Neosho, attention Donna Divine Jones.