FFA Students Rise Early To Compete, Learn Skills

Emily Hutton didn't know how many FFA students would show up at 5:45 a.m. Monday morning but 25 teens were ready to jump on a bus and compete.

The group ventured out to the first contest of the season, despite giving up part of their spring break.

Hutton, who serves as the McDonald County FFA advisor, is encouraged by the first showing.

"I thought I might be the only one on the bus this morning," she said, laughing.

FFA members made the trip to Hollister and competed in landscaping, nursery, floricultural, poultry, forestry, dairy cattle, livestock and horse categories.

Students who compete in local, state and national events are challenged to develop critical thinking skills and effective decision-making skills, according to the FFA's website at FFA.org. Competing also promotes teamwork and communication, while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement, the website says.

Four full teams from McDonald County ranked in the top 10. Seven individuals ranked in the top 25, among a field of more than 90 competitors.

"I'm excited to see what the season holds," Hutton said.

McDonald County FFA students had planned to host their first contest on March 11, but the competition was bumped to March 26 because of the wintry weather.

Approximately 900 individuals are registered to compete then, Hutton said.