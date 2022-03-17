Donation Helps Students In Need

A $750 donation will mean any student in McDonald County can have some badly needed groceries.

"It's tough times," said Michael Shaddox, McDonald County High School guidance counselor. "Groceries are expensive, and they're just going up more and more."

Shaddox assists with the MC4Kids organization, a nonprofit group operated by school district personnel. Volunteers oversee an elementary school backpack program that provides children with nonperishable food items and stock an anonymous food pantry at the high school that students can access at any time, Shaddox said.

The organization also helps in other situations, like providing glasses, shoes or a uniform for after-school activities for students in need, he added.

The $750 donation, recently offered by the McDonald County High School FFA and the McDonald County Farm Bureau Board, will help a variety of youth who need a hand up.

"There is a huge need in our community and it's awesome we have a group like this to help," Shaddox said. "They're like 'all hands-on deck.'"

FFA advisor Emily Hutton and her husband Neal serve on the McDonald County Farm Bureau Board, along with other local residents who are interested in helping their community.

The Bureau and the FFA Chapter team up each year to make the donation during "Thank A Farmer" appreciation week.

FFA officers decided about five years ago to support the MC4Kids organization, wanting to see that direct impact in their own community, Hutton said.

With the rising cost of groceries, Hutton believes the donation will help MC4Kids stretch and serve those who need some food staples.

This year, the FFA chapter was able to save up more money and contributed more than they normally do, Hutton added.

Shaddox grew up in McDonald County and now serves students and families through his career as a guidance counselor. He praised McDonald County neighbors for helping each other, in a county that doesn't appear to have many resources.

People band together, he said, and that is the driving factor.

"I'll say it until the day I die, there is always someone to help fill the gaps. It makes it the best place," he said. "There are always people to step up."