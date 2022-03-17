Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Kaleb A. Buttry vs. Brianna R. Buttry. Dissolution.

Harm S. Hollis vs. Jana M. Hollis. Dissolution.

Raymond J. Lovatt vs. Kelli K. Lovatt. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Sherry E. Kimbel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jose E. Galdamez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brandon K. McAdams. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Dale S. Taylor. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and exceeded posted speed limit.

Kimberly D. Weiser. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

John O. Kimbrough. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Arvest Bank vs. Michelle Sneed et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Maxwell Mace. Contract -- other.Judgment for plaintiff.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Paul Phillips. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Dorothy L. Plummer. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Riobaldo Ricoruiz. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Jerry L. Roark. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Malinda A. Riley. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

D3 Real Estate vs. Deanne Rodarmel et al. Rent and possession. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Meghan Steele. Contract -- other. Judgment for plaintiff.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Discover Bank vs. Marcey Miller. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. William Boyd. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Melissa Wilson. Suit on account.

MM Finance, LLC vs. Jacob Keplar. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Candace D. Vernon. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jonathon E. Johnston. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Chad V. Humphrey. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Johannes B. de Slegte. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nathan P. Cloe. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Chance E. Herbst. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Megan E. Taylor. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tiffany D. Glenn. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kimberly D. Weiser. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Heather L. Thomas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Angel L. Crespo Vargas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Anthony C. Labellarte. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Charles R. Puffett. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Sharra D. Westlin. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Baylee F. Phillips. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jacob M. Layne. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Nick A. Hobbie. Unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting.

Jesee D. Walburn. Burglary and assault.

April M. Smith. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs.

Shawn L. Whitington. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Jerry D. Proctor. DWI -- aggravated.

Robert Clayton Douglas. Tampering with motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Brady S. Vance. Damage to jail/jail property.

Cameron J. Rusk. Statutory rape or attempted statutory rape -- person less then 12 years of age.

Casey M. Daniels. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Keean Yutaka Rogers. Statutory rape.

Steven S. Vance. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Richard A. Fouts. Trafficking drugs or attempt and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

The following cases were heard:

William Dennis Lincoln. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Magdaleno Martinez Jr. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Justin B. McCallum. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Raye M. Pearcy. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Kira J. Shearer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jay A. Smedlund. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Leon Zacarias Jr. Displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

State of Missouri:

Stephanie A. Lindley. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $249.

Anthony T. Manuel. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Omar R. Rodriguez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Kira R. Shearer. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $631. Two years unsupervised probation.

Edward D. Taylor. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Josselyn Y. Vasquez Bail de Tiguila. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to stop for flashing red signal at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection. Guilty plea. Fine of $187.

Peter B. Walter. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Lashunda R. Watson. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $282.

Walker T. Williams. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Jon G. Wren. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Leon Zacarias Jr. Failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $150. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Jerry D. Proctor. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

April M. Smith. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Jenny Marie Teague. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Shawn L. Whitington. Tampering with motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.