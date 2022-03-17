This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Feb. 27
Taiosiky Danny Nasauo, 41, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Feb. 28
Ricky Sean Gonce, 53, Noel, domestic assault and operated motor vehicle knowing owner of motor vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility
March 1
Alexander Talieson Davies, 25, Goodman, littering
Honorio A. Lopez, 36, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive
Derek Lynn Reeves, 41, Noel, receiving stolen property
Michael Williams, 25, no address given, tampering with motor vehicle
March 2
Kenneth Lee Frost, 51, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive
Brady Shane Vance, 38, Goodman, damage to jail/jail property
March 3
Michael Joseph Ashworth, 29, Joplin, property damage, burglary and theft/stealing
Casey Morris Daniels, 36, Anderson, theft/stealing
Austin Lee Graham, 44, Neosho, probation violation
Jeremy Leon Wayne Robertson, no age given, Noel, statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy -- deviant sexual intercourse -- person less than 12 years of age and child molestation
Keean Yutaka Ikiaka Rogers, 21, Noel, statutory rape
Ian S. Shay, 40, Lanagan, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Dexter Dale Sudduth, 27, no address given, assault
Steven Scott Vance, 30, Goodman, parole violation, tampering with motor vehicle and operated motor vehicle without a valid license
March 4
Ariaunna Justice Elize Marcum, 20, Jay, Okla., theft/stealing and defective equipment
March 5
Jay Nash Glasgow, 50, Pineville, theft/stealing
Bensin Oped, 45, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Terra Faith Smith, 42, Neosho, failed to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Erin Yang, 22, Anderson, domestic assault