This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Feb. 27

Taiosiky Danny Nasauo, 41, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Feb. 28

Ricky Sean Gonce, 53, Noel, domestic assault and operated motor vehicle knowing owner of motor vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility

March 1

Alexander Talieson Davies, 25, Goodman, littering

Honorio A. Lopez, 36, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive

Derek Lynn Reeves, 41, Noel, receiving stolen property

Michael Williams, 25, no address given, tampering with motor vehicle

March 2

Kenneth Lee Frost, 51, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive

Brady Shane Vance, 38, Goodman, damage to jail/jail property

March 3

Michael Joseph Ashworth, 29, Joplin, property damage, burglary and theft/stealing

Casey Morris Daniels, 36, Anderson, theft/stealing

Austin Lee Graham, 44, Neosho, probation violation

Jeremy Leon Wayne Robertson, no age given, Noel, statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy -- deviant sexual intercourse -- person less than 12 years of age and child molestation

Keean Yutaka Ikiaka Rogers, 21, Noel, statutory rape

Ian S. Shay, 40, Lanagan, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Dexter Dale Sudduth, 27, no address given, assault

Steven Scott Vance, 30, Goodman, parole violation, tampering with motor vehicle and operated motor vehicle without a valid license

March 4

Ariaunna Justice Elize Marcum, 20, Jay, Okla., theft/stealing and defective equipment

March 5

Jay Nash Glasgow, 50, Pineville, theft/stealing

Bensin Oped, 45, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Terra Faith Smith, 42, Neosho, failed to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Erin Yang, 22, Anderson, domestic assault