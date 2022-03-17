Big 8 Honors Three Mustangs and Coach

Three McDonald County boys' basketball players and Mustangs head coach Brandon Joines have been recognized by the Big 8 West Conference for their performances during the 2021-22 season.

Senior post Eli McClain was named All-Big 8 West first team, while senior Pierce Harmon and junior Cross Dowd were named to the second team and Joines was named co-coach of the year, the conference announced last week.

The Mustangs (13-15) went 5-1 in Big 8 West play, tying East Newton for first place in the league and earning the tiebreaker with a victory over Patriots.

McClain, a 6-foot-6 post, had just garnered All-Class 5, District 6 honors, after averaging 12 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game along with a 50 percent field goal percentage.

"Eli had a tremendous senior season and provided consistent production throughout," said McDonald County boys' coach Brandon Joines. "He used his length to his advantage on both ends of the floor, which included becoming a consistent finisher at the rim offensively. He is a great player and an even better human being. It's a well-deserved recognition for an outstanding guy."

In addition, McClain was named to the all-area team by the 4-States Basketball Coaches Association, Joines said.

Dowd was among the Mustangs' top scorers, averaging 12 points per game overall and 14 per night in conference play. He also led the team in 3-pointers made.

"Cross offers us a dynamic shooter and scorer," Joines said. "Overall, he's one of the best scorers in our conference."

Harmon came on strong at the end of the season. He averaged nearly 10 points per game overall and increased that to 14 points per game in conference play.

"We knew at some point he would come back to life and get his game going," Joines said. "When he's playing his game, he offers a lot of offensive versatility. ... We're going to miss him."

Joines shared the coach of the year honor with Kyle Fields of East Newton. Fields was head coach at McDonald County prior to going to East Newton.

Joines directed his personal honor to his players.

"Getting coach of the year is a nice honor, but you don't do it without the guys on the floor," Joines said. "Players execute in the game. All the credit for everything belongs to them."

Other members of the All-Big 8 West team were:

First team -- Mason Gastel, Lamar (Player of the Year); Kelton Sorrell, East Newton; Gabe Bergen, East Newton; Tyler Waterman, Monett; and Conner Shoff, Lamar.

Second team -- Blaine Salsman, Monett; Evan Rea, Nevada; and Aidan Cook, Cassville.

Honorable mention -- Easton Schrader, East Newton; Riley Heckadon, Lamar; Cooper Long, Seneca; Cade Beshore, Nevada; Wyatt Sitton, Monett.

Defensive team -- Gabe Bergen, East Newton; Riley Heckadon, Lamar; Kelton Sorrell, East Newton; Cade Beshore, Nevada; and Wyatt Sitton, Monett.

GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County junior Cross Dowd was voted to the All-Big 8 West Conference second team by the conference coaches.



GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County senior Eli McClain was named to the All-Big 8 West first team by the conference coaches.

