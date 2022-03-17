Baseball To Open Season At Ozarks Classic In Harrison, Ark.

The McDonald County baseball team will open its season this weekend in the Ozarks Baseball Classic at the Equity Bank Sports Complex in Harrison, Ark.

The Mustangs are set to play host Harrison at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and are scheduled to play twice more on Saturday.

"I love that tournament because we'll throw a bunch of different arms on Friday and piece together our pitching for a doubleheader on Saturday," said McDonald County coach Kevin Burgi. "So many guys will get the chance to show what they can do."

McDonald County is one of two teams from Missouri playing in the tournament, along with West Plains. The rest are from Arkansas: Tuckerman, Woodlawn, Springdale, Russellville and Pea Ridge.

"We enjoy it," Burgi said of the tournament. "You feel like a completely different team after the weekend is over. ... It's going to be a great experience for everybody."

Following the tournament, the Mustangs are scheduled to play at Carthage on March 24 before hosting Carl Junction and Camdenton on the new turf field on Saturday, March 26.

Girls Soccer

The McDonald County girls soccer team is scheduled to host a varsity jamboree today at 4:30 p.m.

The Lady Mustangs will then head to the Lebanon Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

McDonald County's first home game will be Tuesday against New Covenant Academy.

Boys Golf

The McDonald County boys golf team will open its season on Tuesday against Diamond and Neosho at Neosho Golf Club at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Mustangs will then participate in the Neosho Golf Tournament on March 24.

Track and Field

The McDonald County track and field teams will kick off their seasons on March 24 with their home meet -- the Mustang Stampede, set to begin at noon.