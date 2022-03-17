Anderson Board Told Of Troublesome Intersection

Noel Moore, a resident of Spring Street, approached the Anderson board of aldermen on Tuesday evening to discuss a troublesome intersection in town -- Walnut and Cedar streets.

Moore explained that, on more than one occasion, he has encountered motorists traveling westbound on Cedar who assume that they have the right-of-way to continue on to Walnut.

Moore asked the council to consider appropriate signage in the area.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker said he was familiar with the intersection and suggested the fading traffic lines on the pavement be repainted.

The council assured Moore action would be taken.

Cara Sherman and Robert Cornell updated aldermen on the status of the Summer Ball Program. Cornell said there have been 265 signups so far, creating 25 teams. Sherman reported that $8,000 has been raised for the purchase of new scoreboards with $2,200 still needed. Alderman Don Hines asked City Clerk Andi Browning if the city could afford to cover the deficit to help expedite the process. Clerk Browning said there were sufficient funds remaining in the Summer Rec fund.

The council voted to transfer $4,000 from Summer Rec to Summer Ball.

"You've come a long way in just a few weeks," said Alderman Richard Cable.

Departmental Reports

Mayor Rusty Wilson reported on behalf of Police Chief Dave Abbott that, since the last meeting, he has ordered two new Tahoes that are expected to arrive in five weeks. He noteed that Officer Hackworth has enrolled in taser training and Officer Akins was involved in a pursuit when, during the apprehension, his hand was injured. Akins is currently on light duty. Wilson also reported that the department responded to 532 calls for service last month.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker said he contacted the Missouri Rural Water Association to help him locate a leak and found an area that was losing more than 250,000 gallons of water each day. Shoemaker noted that the city is in need of a portable water meter. He provided a quote of $65.31 for a meter recommended by the MRWA.

The council voted to approve the meter purchase with the contingency that Shoemaker not buy the equipment until nearer the end of the month.

Shoemaker also spoke about the red dump truck. He said the transmission was recently rebuilt again but he would like to sell the vehicle and lease a replacement that is equipped with a snow plow and sand spreader.

The council voted to sell the dump truck.

In other business, the council:

• Heard that playground equipment for the ball field is scheduled to arrive mid-May and then recreational trail work will follow;

• Paid the quarterly worker's comp payment of $8,582.25;

• Signed and approved bills in the amount of $191,107.10.