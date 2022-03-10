Vendors Look Forward To Farmers Market Opening

Organizers with Mountain Happenings at Sims Corner are planning to host several family-friendly events throughout the year, in addition to their weekly Farmers Market.

Special events include:

• May 7, Plant Sale

• July 2, Merica Celebration

• Oct. 8, Saber Life Foundation Poker Run

• Oct. 14-15, Simsberry Arts and Crafts Fair

• Oct. 29, Fall Festival

To help kick off the season, organizers are hosting a logo contest and seeking entries. Participants are encouraged to create and submit a logo. The winner will receive a $150 cash prize. The deadline is Saturday, April 9.

For information, visit Mountain Happenings at Sims Corner on Facebook.

Gus and Emma Sauerwein have 69 quail eggs in an incubator, ready for opening day.

The brother/sister duo planned wisely this winter, making sure they are prepared for this season's upcoming Farmers Market, hosted by Mountain Happenings at Sims Corner.

Organizers recently announced the 2022 schedule, which kicks off April 9 and concludes Oct. 29. The Farmers Market will take place each Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The effort, now in its third year, has expanded and grown to encompass vendors who sell everything from hand-crafted Indian art to homemade salsa, art, quilts, fresh veggies and more.

As exhibitors prepare for its start, the Sauerwein family is hatching chicks, planning to sell mini Rex bunnies and promote their family homestead.

Mom, Amy Sauerwein, said the family worked during the winter months to ready for spring efforts.

A new greenhouse is offering the family a chance to grow and develop squash, zucchini, tomato and pepper plants. Though it's been a bit of a learning curve, Sauerwein said the end result will be well worth the work.

As the family expands its homestead, the Sauerweins just received their first bees and hope to have honey to sell.

The family stays hopping during the summertime. Sauerwein blanched and froze a lot of garden produce last summer. "This allows me to can in the winter in preparation for the Farmers Market," she said. "Summer is so busy and there isn't always time to can."

Gus and Emma plan to set up their lemonade stand again this year. The young marketers got a taste of the Farmers Market last year and are expanding their offerings this year. They'll also help their mom make artisan bread and fried pies.

The Sauerwein family will join a number of vendors who are expected to kick off the season in just a few weeks. Vendor booths are free. Anyone who is interested in participating is welcome to do so.

For the Sauerweins, the market is a great way to learn what sells, what doesn't and make some memories along the way.

"Honestly, it isn't as much about selling for us, although that helps keep our endeavors funded," she said. "It's about connecting with our Mountain Community and developing relationships. I want my kids and their kids to grow up knowing what community is and what it means to give God the glory," she said. "It's so much more than selling lemonade, fried pies and eggs. It's connecting with and loving each other.

File photo by Sally Carroll/Special to the McDonald County Press A Farmers Market hosted by Mountain Happenings at Sims Corner will offer a variety of goods, including colorful veggies such as these. The Farmers Market season will kick off April 9 and conclude at the end of October.

