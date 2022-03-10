SWC Board Approves Maintenance Contract For Wastewater Facility

The Southwest City Board of Aldermen kept their regular meeting on Tuesday short and sweet.

After a few weeks of delay, the council unanimously voted to enter into a contract with Fluid Equipment for preventative maintenance at the wastewater facility in the amount of $1,263 annually.

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to six medical calls and one motor vehicle accident, extinguished a grass fire and a structure fire, and provided mutual aid to neighboring agencies battling a grass fire and a structure fire.

Clark also reported that two of the city's engines did not pass pump testing but he hopes to have the issues rectified soon.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued three tickets, taken three reports, made one arrest and provided aid to neighboring agencies four times.

Public Works Director Shane Clark said the street department has been working on the salt spreader and the wastewater department is working to repair the sewer main on Bluebird Lane.

Clark said the water department has been busy repairing three shut-off valves on different meters, making repairs that were identified during the inspection, and preparing to repair a major leak in the dedicated line from Well #2.

City Clerk Krystal Austen said that the on-site audit has been completed and the final audit report should be available soon.

Austen also noted that next week is the annual Clerk Conference in Columbia. She asked permission to close City Hall two hours early on Monday to ensure safe, prompt arrival at the conference.

The council approved the early closure of City Hall. Payments can still be submitted online or via the city's dropbox.

In other business, the council:

• Discussed the advantages of purchasing a jetter;

• Heard from Tonya Reece in regard to a memorial flagpole for her late grandfather, Edward Morey;

• Paid bills in the amount of $15,874.26.