RELIGION: There Will Always Be Trials And Tribulations In Life

Barbara Cory was celebrating a birthday as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted the congregation. We offered special prayers for Clyde Sherman, the Goldie Hatfield family, the Brenda Hartley family, Darryl Day, Debbie, Frankie and Jimmy. The business meeting will be held in two weeks and surveys are due by the end of the month.

The adult Sunday school class studied 1 Thessalonians 1:1-10, which reminds us that "for better or worse, we all influence someone and transformed lives impact others for the sake of the gospel. As believers seek to imitate Christ, they influence others to do the same."

Linda Abercrombie read Joshua 1:13 and shared a devotional, "The Promised Land Life." The promised land life is not real estate. It is a state of the heart. "We must trust in Christ and boast in God to live the promised land life."

Tyrel Lett and Mitchell Lett served as offering attendants as Susan Cory played "Trust and Obey." Karen Gardner led the congregation in singing "Do Lord" and "When We All Get To Heaven."

Before beginning God's message for us, we observed the Lord's Supper as our Pastor Mark Hall read 1 Corinthians 11 which speaks about the institution of the Lord's Supper. Rick Lett and Jerry Abercrombie passed the elements to the congregation.

"Tested, Tempted and Tormented, Oh, My" was the title of Sunday's sermon with scripture from James 1:1-16. Brother Mark began by talking about the difference between trials, tribulations and temptations.

"Tribulations that come with trials can't be avoided. Trials are not the result of any sin, but when you begin testifying and professing God, you will run into trials. If we go through tribulation because of temptation, it's because we have given into our earthly desires." As Brother Mark read each verse, he talked about people being persecuted and run out of their homes like the people in Ukraine. "That is trial and tribulation."

Brother Mark told us that we have all been tested and tormented but we don't always do it with a smile or find something to rejoice about. "Moral and spiritual growth is to rejoice when there are trials and tribulations. The difference is trusting in Christ to make this life more pleasant and deliver us from evil on this earth for everlasting life. There is too much of the 'promise of prosperity' stuff if you follow Christ. Everyone will have troubles just like Jesus did. Tribulation and persecution are to be expected. There is no promise of life on earth without trials and tribulations. It is then when we lose patience and fall out vs. deep peace and joy in our hearts because we know this earthly life is only temporary. We must warn the sinner. Even lost people know we will eventually die on this earth."

Brother Mark talked about jumping out of an airplane. "Faith doesn't promise you a smooth flight. Having faith doesn't mean we won't have to jump, but it lets you know where you will land after the jump. You can jump with Jesus like with a parachute or without Jesus like without a parachute. During trials and tribulations, trust in Jesus Christ because at some time we will have to jump off this life. We can do it with or without Jesus. Saved or lost you will still have trials and tribulations but the only way to survive is to know that you have Jesus and knowing where you will land. That's the kind of Christian faith that gets us through the trials and tribulations and still have that joy and peace in our hearts. Do you have it? If you have to jump today, do you know where you will land and with whom? Who is going to catch you?"

Our hymn of invitation was "Jesus Paid It All," and Mitchell Lett gave the benediction. May God bless Carter on his decision to be baptized. We should all have the faith of a child as we are all God's children.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. We are located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90 on Upper Mill Creek Road. Everyone is welcome.

