Pineville Hears From Waste Service

The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting on Tuesday, heard from Jason Fitzgerald of CARDS Recycling and Disposal, the city's waste management company.

He said his company bought the city's former waste management company and added, "It's tough to replace someone like that."

He said the company is now 30 days into the new venture and has had to "go back to the drawing board" trying to figure out the routes. He said the ice and snow have made it difficult on some roads and, as a result, customers did not get their trash picked up on those days.

"We are very happy to be your provider. We want to do a good job," he said.

The board voted to put out to bid a water project on Big Sugar Creek Road that would take a water main from Fifth Street to Eighth Street to connect to an existing line.

Public Works Superintendent Chris Tinsley said the materials for the job would cost $42,749. He estimated it would cost $7,500 for rock and concrete and another $50,000 for labor.

After holding a public hearing last month, the board voted Tuesday to raise water and sewer rates by 25 cents each. The minimum charge for water for residential and commercial customers within the city limits will be $13.35, and gallons usage will change from $4.90 per 1,000 gallons to $5.15 per 1,000 gallons. The minimum charge for sewer for residential and commercial customers within the city limits will be $15.35, and gallons usage will change from $5.80 per 1,000 gallons to $6.05 per 1,000 gallons. The changes take effect on March 31.

"We wanted to do it each year and not hit the customers with a big increase," Mayor Gregg Sweeten said.

Also, the board voted to refinance a sewer bond from 4.25 percent to 2.25 percent. The total savings over the remaining life of the bond is to be $120,000.

In the mayor's report, Sweeten told the board that he is trying to find a carnival for Jesse James Days because the one from last year is not coming. He is having trouble finding one.

"Covid killed a lot of carnivals," he said.

He added a carnival usually makes $18,000 to $20,000 at the event, and the Pineville Fire Department gets a 10 percent cut.