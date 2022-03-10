Noel Cleanup Begins March 12

The quarterly Noel citywide clean-up effort will start Saturday, March 12.

Noel city officials are encouraging residents to take advantage of the effort, which continues through Monday, March 21.

Participants are required to live within city limits.

Mattresses, tires, furniture, Freon cylinders from air conditioning units, paint and other hazardous materials cannot be accepted.

The city has surveillance cameras to deter dumping.

Hours of operations are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The dumpster is located within the fenced area at the City Maintenance blue building facing Butler Street.

Appointments to pick up appliances can be made by calling city hall at 417-475-3696. The appliance will need to be curbside.