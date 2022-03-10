Noel City Council discusses cleanup effort details





NOEL, Mo. -- Mattresses and furniture will not be accepted during the upcoming citywide cleanup effort, said Noel Mayor Terry Lance.

During Tuesday night's council meeting, Lance said mattresses and furniture are too hard to haul off due to the bulk of the materials discarded. Lance said he hesitated to call off mattresses but felt the sheer volume from last year's cleanup is deterring officials from accepting them this time.

In addition, the roll-off receptacle will be located in a fenced-in area to have better control of materials dumped, he said.

Lance said he will research some information about two companies that now recycle mattresses. City Council members also discussed possibly accepting furniture and scrap metal once a year.

Other business included approving a variance, making sure that the three-bedroom, two-story home being built on Harmony Street can fit the lot properly.

General contractor Brian Stigal said all plans for the house meet all the city's requirements, except the 15-foot requirement on one side of the house. He asked for a variance, which would allow for an encroachment on the adjacent property by 5 feet. Council member Joshua Manning, who owns that property, said the homeowner is an associate pastor and his wife who are moving to Noel to serve the community. The couple also will open a bait shop. Manning said he was fine with approving the variance.

The council also discussed providing information about dental insurance for city employees. Each employee, part-time or full-time, can have the opportunity to sign up. The insurance is at no cost to the city, said City Clerk Deby Hopping.

The owner of the African Store and his son came to speak to the council at the request of Hopping. The son provided translation services as council members asked questions.

The African Store was housed in a building that was heavily damaged by a fire in late December 2020. Since then, operations have relocated to a tiny building. The owner hopes to find a larger space in which to move.

The store is still selling groceries but has ceased offering restaurant services. Any food is prepackaged, they said. Hopping said the owner is up-to-date on the licensing procedure. Manning and Lance said they are glad the owner is able to keep his store operating.

During departmental reports, Street Superintendent Don Rutherford said the department has received the new bucket truck, which was fully purchased with a donation received, he said. The city was not out any money, he added.

All the Christmas decorations have been taken down except for the big sign across the bridge, he said.

Marshal Randy Wilson reported that 84 cases were logged in February. As of today, the office logged 222 cases. Council member Lewis Davis asked Wilson and his crew to be careful during their shifts, mentioning that three Joplin police officers were shot that day, with one reportedly dying from his injuries.

Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett said crew members handled 37 calls in February, while logging 68 hours of training. He also will purchase 17 air bottles at $130 each, with the council's approval.



