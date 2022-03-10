NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Recalls Week, Ignoring Recalls Can Be Costly

The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is hosting Vehicle Safety Recalls Week alongside the rest of the nation from March 7-11. The event coincides with the beginning of Daylight-Saving Time on Sunday, March 13.

Twice a year, as Americans set their clocks forward and back, NHTSA works to remind drivers to use this time to also check their Vehicle Identification Number for open safety recalls using the user-friendly VIN Look-Up Tool. This web-based portal allows checks for open safety recalls for vehicles or vehicle-related equipment, such as tires and car seats.

Every recall matters. Why? In 2020, there was 886 safety recalls affecting 55 million vehicles and other equipment in the United States, but a quarter of recalled vehicles go unrepaired. This puts drivers, passengers and other road users at risk.

"Checking for recalls is quick and easy. We even have an app that will do it for you and notify you of any recalls on your vehicle. We want everyone to know that every safety recall needs to be repaired -- and the repairs are free," said Dr. Steven Cliff, Deputy Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Ignoring a recall notice, or failing to check your VIN for recalls, could end in disaster. Protect yourself and loved ones by checking today."

Checking your VIN is easy: The 17-digit number is located on the lower left of your car's windshield on the driver's side. Enter this number into the search bar at NHTSA.gov/recalls and, in seconds, you'll know if your vehicle is subject to an open safety recall.

If your vehicle is affected by a safety recall, contact your dealer to schedule a recall repair. All recall repairs at your local dealership are free. This tool also provides details on any unrepaired recall in your vehicle for at least the past 15 calendar years.

Stay ahead of open recalls by signing up for Recall Alerts. If your vehicle is included in a future recall, you'll receive an email letting you know. You can also search for open recalls on your car seats, tires, and other vehicle-related equipment.

To make life a little easier, download NHTSA's updated SaferCar app to stay informed about your vehicle. Think of the SaferCar app as your virtual garage. Once you download the app, you can add any vehicle or related equipment, like tires, trailers and car seats. SaferCar notifies you of all related recalls, even directing you to local dealerships, so you can quickly make an appointment and get it fixed for free.

"Head into spring safely by taking a moment to check your VIN number. If your car has a recall, get it fixed -- it could save a life," said regional administrator Susan DeCourcy.

If you think your vehicle may have a safety-related defect that isn't part of a current recall, contact NHTSA online or by calling the agency's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236. Sometimes just one complaint is enough to trigger a safety recall. For more information on NHTSA's Vehicle Recalls Safety Week, visit NHTSA.gov/Recalls.