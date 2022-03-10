McDonald County Press Obituaries for March 10, 2022

Brenda Hartley

Nov. 22, 1948

March 3, 2022

Brenda Hartley, 73, of Noel, Mo., died Thursday, March 3.

She was born on Nov. 22, 1948, in Bentonville, Ark.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Hartley of Noel; her son, Kevin Payton of Coldwater, Ohio; and several extended family members.

The family wishes to extend their thanks to all the friends and caregivers who supported and assisted her during her illness. Consistent with her wishes, no public services will be held.

Donations to the children's charity of your choice are encouraged. She had a special place in her heart for the work of the Shriners Children's Hospital.

Arrangements are by Epting Funeral Home of Bentonville. Condolences may be left at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Luther Sutherland Jr.

Nov. 24, 1946

March 6, 2022

Luther "Clyde" Sutherland Jr., 75, of Pineville, Mo., died March 6, 2022.

He was born in Ash Flat, Ark., Nov. 24, 1946, to Luther Clyde Sutherland Sr. and Mildred Langston-Sutherland. In 1968, he married Mae Sutherland. He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force. H was a woodworker and cabinet builder and worked for Moser Manufacturing in Rogers, Ark., until his health declined. He enjoyed all sorts of movies and reading William Johnstone novels.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mae; his parents; his sister, Joyce Keirn, and her husband, Wayne Keirn.

He is survived by his children, Lori Byrd (Lane), Jeff Sutherland (Marla); and four grandchildren.

Online condolences may be left at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.