McDonald County Health Department Continues WIC Services for 2022

The McDonald County Health Department has announced that a contract to continue to provide WIC services for federal fiscal year 2022 has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Under the terms of the contract, the McDonald County Health Department will be able to serve persons eligible for WIC every month.

Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is a special supplemental nutrition program providing services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to their fifth birthday based on nutritional risk and income eligibility. The primary services provided are health screening, risk assessment, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding promotion and referrals to health care. Nutritious supplemental food is provided at no cost to participants.

To be eligible for WIC, applicants must have an income of less than or equal to 185% of the poverty level and be determined by a health professional to be at nutritional risk. Migrant families are also eligible.

WIC supplemental food packages are specially chosen to provide foods high in protein, iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C. Eligible women and children receive fortified milk and cheese, eggs, whole grain bread products and hot or cold cereals, 100% fruit juices and fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables. The WIC program recommends breastfeeding, provides breastfeeding support, baby foods and infant cereal. For women who cannot or choose not to breastfeed, infants may receive supplemental iron-fortified formula. WIC participants obtain their foods by using their eWIC cards for specific items at local grocery stores and pharmacies.

Studies confirm that pregnant women who enroll in WIC during the early months of pregnancy have fewer low birth weight babies, experience fewer infant deaths, see the doctor earlier in pregnancy and eat healthier.

Applicants and participants shall be informed of their right to file a complaint of discrimination if they believe that they have been denied services or were treated differently in regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual's income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department. (Not all prohibited bases will apply to all programs and/or employment activities.)

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form PDF Document, (AD-3027) found online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, and at any USDA office PDF Document, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992.

Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

2. Fax: (202) 690-7442; or

3. Email: [email protected]

WIC is administered in McDonald County by the McDonald County Health Department. Persons interested in applying or who are in need of more information should contact the McDonald County Health Department at 417-223-4351, ext. 307, email to www.mcdonaldcounty health.com or fax to 417-223-4109. WIC Clinics are offered at the McDonald County Health Department, located at 500 Olin St., Pineville. Hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment.