McClain, Smith Earn All-District Honors

McDonald County basketball players Eli McClain and Samara Smith have been recognized for their 2021-22 seasons.

McClain, a 6-foot-6 forward for the McDonald County boys, and Smith, a 6-0 forward for the Lady Mustangs, were both named to the All-Class 5, District 6 basketball teams as voted on by the district coaches.

McClain helped the Mustangs (13-15) to a Great 8 West Division championship. He averaged 12 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game and had a 50 percent field goal percentage.

"Eli had a tremendous senior season and provided consistent production throughout," said McDonald County boys coach Brandon Joines. "He used his length to his advantage on both ends of the floor, which included becoming a consistent finisher at the rim offensively. He is a great player and an even better human being. It's a well-deserved recognition for an outstanding guy."

Other members of the Class 5, District 6 boys team include Kyle Pack of Bolivar, who was Player of the Year; Elijah Whitley of Springfield Parkview, K'dyn Waters of Neosho, Cohl Vaden of Webb City, Lukas Gabani of Bolivar, Gavin Davis of Willard, Josh Bowes of Bolivar, Trey Roets of Webb City, Shane Glass of Parkview and Cole Griesemer of Springfield Hillcrest. Bolivar's Robby Hoegh was named Coach of the Year.

Smith averaged 12.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the Lady Mustangs (5-22).

"She has had a good career for us and we are excited about having her back next year," said MCHS girls coach Sean Crane.

Other members of the Class 5, District 6 girls team include Destiny Buerge of Carl Junction, who was Player of the Year, Brielle Adamson of Willard, Tara Masten of Parkview, Kiley Scott of Carl Junction, Kate Brownfield of Webb City, Cora Roweton of Bolivar, Kenzie Robbins of Webb City, Carolina Crawford of Willard and Karlee Ellick of Neosho.

Brad Shorter of Carl Junction was named Coach of the Year.