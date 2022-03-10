Kasischke Signs With Drury University





McDonald County High School senior Kirklyn Kasischke signed with Drury University in Springfield to dance as a Drury Scarlet on March 2.

She has been an MC Pom member for four years and was named Rookie of the Year, received the Mustang Spirit award and placed first in hip hop at the Sugar Bear Invitational. Academic awards she has received in high school include the A honor roll and an academic letter. Her activities include volleyball, basketball manager, senior class vice president, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and Rho Kappa.

She reported she chose Drury because it is "just close enough to home" and because "It has a small-town feel that I love."

She is the daughter of Kotter and Leslie Kasischke of Stella.

"I would like to thank my parents for always supporting me and helping me," she said. "I would also like to thank (Coach) Eden (LeGrand) for always believing in me and pushing me further than I ever thought I could go."

Kotter Kasischke said of his daughter, "She stayed active and I think it's going to pay off in life for her. We're proud of her. Her brother's even proud of her. It's a good day."

Leslie Kasischke said, "I'm very proud and happy. She thought she wouldn't be able to dance in college, so Eden sent her stuff to (the) coach, and she was recruited right off the bat."

"It was kind of unexpected, so I'm very excited," Kirklyn Kasischke said. "I never thought I would get to do this. I've always played volleyball, but I started dance in high school, and it's given me a challenge and something I really had to work for, and I really love that."

She added LeGrand played a large role in contacting the coaches at Drury University and "getting the ball rolling."

Athletic director Bo Bergen called Kirklyn Kasischke a key member and a leader in the dance program and said the program would not be where it is today without her.

"We're proud of her," he said. "She's been a valued member of not only our school but our community. She's probably the most involved student I know. I knew she was good enough to dance at the next level, and I'm glad she's getting the opportunity to do that."



