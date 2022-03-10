Historical Society To Host Annual Benefit Dinner, Auction

The McDonald County Historical Society will host its annual Benefit Dinner and Auction beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at River Ranch Resort in Noel.

Festivities kick off with a cash bar and silent auction before dinner at 6 p.m. and an exciting live auction at 7 p.m.

The menu for the evening includes a multi-course meal with both pork and chicken selections available.

This fundraiser is an instrumental source of revenue for the continued care, maintenance and growth of the Historic Courthouse and Museum.

It is only through the support of the community that this important landmark, and others, can be preserved and maintained.

The menu for the evening includes a multi-course meal with both pork and chicken selections available.

True to its historical roots, the banquet program will include a scene from the radio play, "Snake County Stories," featuring Bill Martin and Leanna Schlessman -- complete with Albert Brumley's world-famous song, "I'll Fly Away."

A print of an original painting by renowned local artist, Doug Hall, will be up for bid in the live auction as well.

For those who cannot attend but would like to contribute, auction items can be donated and monetary donations can be made at mcdonaldcountyhistory.org.

All donations made to the Historical Society are tax-deductible.

There are also a variety of sponsorship options, with each sponsor recognized online and during the banquet program.

The deadline to purchase tickets and tables is Friday, March 18.