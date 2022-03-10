Covid Cases Down, No New Deaths Reported

MCDONALD COUNTY -- For the 11th week in a row, the McDonald County Health Department reported no covid-related deaths last week.

At the time of publication, nine new cases were identified last week -- one of the lowest weekly case rates on record. This brings the total count to 5,774 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Data indicates that 2,076 cases were identified in 2020; 2,261 cases were identified in 2021; and 1,413 cases have been identified so far in 2022.

Reports also show that 31.3% of McDonald County residents have been fully vaccinated.

According to the health department, as of March 4, two out of three cases are in those aged 40 years or older.

Vaccinations are available at the Health Department to those 12 and older from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. until noon on Fridays. Walk-ins are welcome. Children under the age of 18 will need to have a guardian onsite.

Those who are homebound or require assistance and would like to be vaccinated may contact the health department at 417-223-4351, ext. 0.