Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Gaylord J. Moore vs. Michelle L. Owens Moore. Dissolution.

Elizabeth L. Swadley vs. Tyler L. Swadley. Dissolution.

Sherry L. Pankau vs. Oren E. Pankau. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Zach M. Fisher. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Chris D. Williams. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Vicki L. Bronson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jay A. Smedlund. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Nicholas A. Bennett. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Taylor B. Barnes. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Damian de Santiago Zaragoza. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Justin B. McCallum. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jemal A. Mohamud. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Breanna N. Garrison. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Francisco Cerda Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Nicholas A. Bennett. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jeremy A. Bryant. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Matthew Ryan Creviston. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $256.

Omar Y. Elgourani. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Angelica Gamboa. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $256.

Breanna N. Garrison. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Darla G. Gatlin. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jeffrey S. Greninger. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $400.

Tracy L. Hernandez. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $256.

William Dennis Lincoln. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Discover Bank vs. Bradley S. Mason. Contract -- other.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Tylor L. Adams. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Elizabeth Cook. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Ni Hlar Aung. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Holly A. Marsh. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Trista I. Baker. Endangering the welfare of a child.

David W. Garwood. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ronald B. Bennett. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Taioksiky Masauo. Driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop.

Cody E. Arr. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Stormy M. Teeters. Failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection.

Bernan A. Valiente. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael D. Harter. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Matthew A. Whorton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cooper S. Reece. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tylor M. King. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rocio R. Hernandez-Lopez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Michael A. Williams. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Amber Buffer. Assault.

The following cases were heard:

World Acceptance Corp. vs. Bridgette Armstrong. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

D3 Real Estate, LLC vs. Deanne Rodarmel et al. Rent and possession. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Zeb Holland. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp. vs. William Howard. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Brendean Alik. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Jesus Almaraz Lopez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

James L. Anderson. Sexual misconduct. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Ricky Austin. Operate as an inter-state motor fuel user without being licensed as such. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jerry L. Baker. DWI -- alcohol, property damage and domestic assault. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Ernest J. Barnwell. Non-support. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Sarah Sue Bowers. Domestic assault. Tried guilty by court. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Ali R. Bryant. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

David W. Garwood. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Darla G. Gatlin. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Leonor Louise Gonzalez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Rocio R. Hernandez-Lopez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Billy D. Herrington. Non-support. Guilty plea. 221 days incarceration jail.

Niomi J. Jackson. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

John A. Johnson. Animal abuse. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

John E. Kenney. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $155.50.

Matthew J. Lee. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Fine of $249.

Sean T. Bryant. Non-support. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Larry David Cooper. Interfering with arrest, detention, stop. Guilty plea. 120 days incarceration jail.

Gerardo J. Delgado Argenal. Failed to place vehicle not in motion as near right-hand side of highway as practicable. Guilty plea. Fine of $63.50.

Nelson R. Fredrick. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Keisha Lynn Bowman. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. Three years incarceration, Department of Corrections.